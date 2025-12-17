DeBrincat scores twice in 3rd period, Red Wings edge Islanders

DeBrincat has 13 points, including eight goals, in his past eight games.

Lucas Raymond had three assists for Detroit (19-12-3), which has won five of six and has points in eight of nine (6-1-2). John Gibson made 16 saves in his sixth straight win.

Emil Heineman and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders (19-12-3), who had won three straight and six of seven. Ilya Sorokin made 18 saves.

Heineman gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 4:27 of the first period, slapping Mathew Barzal’s cross-ice pass over Gibson’s glove in his 100th NHL game. The assist extended Barzal’s point streak to five games (five points; one goal, four assists).

Axel Sandin-Pellikka made it 1-1 at 2:03 of the third period, pinching in to beat Sorokin from a sharp angle below the right circle.

DeBrincat then gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 3:55 with a power-play goal, going far side from the left circle, off the post and in.

Mayfield tied the game at 11:26, taking a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau and cutting down the middle of the ice before beating Gibson for his first goal of the season.

Mayfield, though, took a penalty at 16:50 and DeBrincat put the Red Wings ahead at 17:43, scoring his 20th goal of the season off his own rebound. His one-timer from the left face-off dot was blocked by New York's Ryan Pulock before DeBrincat went short side on his second try, the shot glancing off Sorokin's mask.

New York outscored Detroit 12-2 in their first two meetings this season.