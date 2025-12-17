Draisaitl surpasses 1,000 NHL points in Oilers win against Penguins

Draisaitl, who became the first German-born player in NHL history to reach the mark, has 1,003 points (416 goals, 587 assists) in 824 games since being selected in the first round (No. 3) by Edmonton in the 2014 NHL Draft.

The 30-year-old forward got his 1,000th point with a secondary assist on a goal from Zach Hyman that put Edmonton ahead 1-0 on a 5-on-3 power play at 11:38 of the first period. He sent a cross-ice pass for Connor McDavid to move to the crease, where Hyman scored on a backhand to extend his goal streak to four games (six goals).

McDavid had two goals and two assists to extend his point streak to seven games (20 points; nine goals, 11 assists), and Hyman and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (16-12-6), who are 5-1-1 in their past seven games. Tristan Jarry made 26 saves in his first game against his former team.

Sidney Crosby had an assist to pull within one point of Mario Lemieux for the most in Penguins history. Crosby has 1,722 points (644 goals, 1,078 assists); Lemieux retired in 2005 with 1,723 points (690 goals, 1,033 assists).

Stuart Skinner made 17 saves in his debut for Pittsburgh (14-9-9), which has lost six straight (0-2-4) and finished 0-2-3 on a five-game homestand. Erik Karlsson and Thomas Novak each had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Mantha had two assists.

Jarry and Skinner were swapped as part of a trade on Friday. This was the first game on record with two goalies going head-to-head within a week of being traded for one another.

McDavid scored 14 seconds after Hyman to make it 2-0 on the remaining power play at 11:52, skating around Parker Wotherspoon and going forehand-to-backhand around Skinner’s left pad.

Novak cut it to 2-1 at 19:15 with a backhand off a rebound from Mantha.

Matt Savoie extended it to 3-1 at 4:35 of the second period on a wrist shot through Skinner’s five-hole.

Karlsson pulled Pittsburgh to within 3-2 on a power play at 6:24, a one-timer set up by Crosby.

Bouchard made it 4-2 with a wrist shot at 9:36 for the Oilers’ third power-play goal.

Vasily Podkolzin pushed it to 5-2 at 6:47 of the third period, scoring on a loose puck in the slot,

Bryan Rust cut it to 5-3 at 16:51 by chipping in a puck from the crease.

McDavid scored into an empty net to make it 6-3 at 18:41, his 20th goal of the season.

Danton Heinen then finished on a pass from Novak at 19:46 for the 6-4 final.