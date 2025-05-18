Jets proud of Scheifele’s emotional Game 6 effort after death of father

DALLAS -- As Mark Scheifele came out of the penalty box on Saturday, his Winnipeg Jets teammates surrounded him, each taking a turn to hug their star center who was playing after his father, Brad, passed away unexpectedly on Friday.

As the Jets started to line up to shake hands with the Dallas Stars after they were eliminated in overtime, Scheifele hugged Connor Hellebuyck, his head buried in the goalie’s shoulder.

“For him to go through what he had to go through, and perform the way he did, so proud of him. And his dad would be so proud of him,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said after the Stars defeated the Jets 2-1 in overtime of Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

The end for the Jets came when Stars defenseman Thomas Harley scored a power-play goal at 1:33 of overtime. Scheifele was in the box after he was called for tripping Stars forward Sam Steel with 15 seconds remaining in regulation.

“(Scheifele) wanted to win so bad. The circumstances, so, so tough,” Arniel said. “Being in a situation like that, I couldn't imagine it. The pro that he is, the leader that he is, the year that he had with us, his dad and his family would be very proud of him.”