Jets' Scheifele scores one for dad's memory in Game 6 against Stars

There was simply no doubt who the first goal of the game was for on Saturday.

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele opened the scoring of Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Dallas Stars with a second period goal after the death of his father this morning.

https://www.nhl.com/news/mark-scheifele-winnipeg-jets-status-for-game-6-unknown-after-dad-dies

Scheifele rebounded a Kyle Connor shot and found the back of the net with 14:32 remaining in the second period.

Announcers calling the game on both ESPN and CBC in Canada made reference to the goal being for Scheifele, a sentiment the Jets echoed on social media.