Jets' Scheifele scores one for dad's memory in Game 6 against Stars

Veteran forward lost father Saturday morning, nets first goal of pivotal playoff game

WPG@DAL, Gm6: Scheifele puts Jets on top in 2nd period

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

There was simply no doubt who the first goal of the game was for on Saturday.

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele opened the scoring of Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Dallas Stars with a second period goal after the death of his father this morning.

https://www.nhl.com/news/mark-scheifele-winnipeg-jets-status-for-game-6-unknown-after-dad-dies

Scheifele rebounded a Kyle Connor shot and found the back of the net with 14:32 remaining in the second period.

Announcers calling the game on both ESPN and CBC in Canada made reference to the goal being for Scheifele, a sentiment the Jets echoed on social media.

Before the game the Jets expressed their love and support for their teammate.

“Mark will be playing tonight,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said prior to Game 6. “As he said, that’d be [the] wishes of his dad. He would want him to play, and I know he’s been rooting us on here. I know that he’s been pushing hard. We got to see him earlier in the St. Louis series, and he’s with us. Mark really wants to play for him tonight.”

Related Content

Scheifele scores for Jets in Game 6 against Stars after death of father

Short Shifts

Oettinger makes incredible save to keep Game 6 tied in third period

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 16

Charles Barkley has priceless reaction to Oilers overtime win in Game 5

Paige Bueckers rocks Stars jersey for Game 4

Kerfoot, Durzi talk Mammoth name, team jerseys

Miller competes at 2025 U.S. Open Local Qualifying, misses cut

PWHL’s Montreal, Ottawa battle in marathon playoff matchup

Bennett pumps brakes on slick goal to extend Panthers lead in Game 4

Smith scores buzzer beater goal to help Golden Knights to Game 3 win

Sullivan attends Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 9

Nylander wears same suit for last 3 games, scores in each

Van Pelt wears custom Capitals jersey to Game 1

Justin Bieber skips Met Gala to watch Maple Leafs in Game 1

Wild share farewell video for Fleury featuring kids

Jets fans at Canada Life Centre celebrate Game 7 victory

Schenn brothers share embrace in handshake line after Game 7

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 2