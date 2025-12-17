Mailbag: Bedard's status for potential Olympic run with Canada; next Makar contract

Do the Devils make a reaction trade now that Dougie Hamilton and Ondrej Palat on in rumor mill talks? -- @_JMIII

I wouldn't call it a reaction trade to not landing Quinn Hughes if the Devils make moves in the coming days and weeks. I'd call it necessary and smart business, depending on the trade. They weren't in the Hughes sweepstakes just to be in it so he could play with his brothers, Jack and Luke. They were in it because of the need to get deeper and better to make a Stanley Cup run. Hughes was a unicorn that was available. It's rare that one of the best players in the world becomes available in a trade two months into the season. It would have been negligent on New Jersey's part if it wasn't involved, especially since his brothers play there.

I wonder if the Devils pivot to their need of a third-line center. When Jack Hughes is healthy, he and Nico Hischier make up one of the League's best 1-2 combinations down the middle. But if New Jersey was to get a reliable and steady third-line center who can win defensive zone face-offs, kill penalties and still provide some offense (Ryan O'Reilly?) it would fill out its lineup, and specifically keep Dawson Mercer on the wing. The Devils have the forward depth to be able to trade Palat. If they can get Brett Pesce back healthy, they would also be able to absorb losing a player like Hamilton, especially if they can also acquire a bottom-six defenseman to fill out their blue line depth.

New Jersey has needs it can address now knowing it doesn't have to save a certain amount of cap space because of the potential of acquiring Quinn Hughes this season, but it can still make other moves to improve its chances of competing for the Stanley Cup this season. That's reasonable, not reactionary.

Is it worth shutting down the NHL for the Olympic break? As great as the 4 Nations Face-Off was, injuries were the top story during that tournament. Teams will play as hard, if not harder, for an Olympic gold medal. Not sure if it's worth losing a shot at the Cup. -- @RangersProud

There are undoubtedly a lot of what-if questions and related concerns regarding shutting down the season in February to allow NHL players the opportunity to play in the Olympics. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has been open to addressing those concerns over the years, but in the end the League decided now was the right time to go back to the Olympics because of the desires of the players, emphasized to the NHL through the strong working relationship it has with the NHL Players' Association. The NHL and NHLPA are in lockstep, and that's great for the game.

This is a grand opportunity for the players; and for many it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The players of today grew up watching their favorite players in the Olympics, some recalling the League's first foray into Olympic hockey at Nagano, Japan, in 1998, carrying on to 2002 (Salt Lake City) and Canada's first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey in 50 years, Sweden's gold in 2006 (Turin), Sidney Crosby's golden goal in 2010 (Vancouver) and Carey Price leading Canada to a second straight Olympic gold at the 2014 Sochi Games.

There was obvious disappointment the League was unable to send players to Beijing for the 2022 Olympics because of the impact of COVID-19 on NHL business, but the players are going in February and will return in 2030 per the Collective Bargaining Agreement. It gives the best players in the world who represent the best league in the world the opportunity to represent their country on a global stage.

Yes, injuries are a concern, but they were not the biggest storyline at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. The biggest storyline there was the rivalry between Canada and the United States, and watching that play out live created some of the most intense moments we have seen in hockey in years. If that happens again in Milan, it will mean continued growing interest in the global game, which can have a trickle-down effect to be great for the NHL and its business.