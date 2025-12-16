NHL Status Report: Woll to return for Maple Leafs against Blackhawks

Toronto Maple Leafs

Joseph Woll will start against the Chicago Blackhawks at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, CHSN). The Maple Leafs goalie, who missed their past four games because of a lower-body injury, was a full participant in practice Monday. Woll is 4-3-1 with a 2.44 goals-against average and .928 save percentage in eight games this season. ... Defenseman Chris Tanev practiced Monday for the first time since being taken from the ice on a stretcher because of an upper-body injury he sustained during a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 1. He will not play against Chicago. "I feel good," Tanev said. "It was great to be out there with everyone and participate in my first full practice. It's a very fluid situation here, so we are going to go day by day and see how things are progressing here." Tanev has played eight games this season. He missed four because of a concussion he sustained Oct. 21, then was injured against the Flyers in his first game back.