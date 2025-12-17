Demko makes 23 saves, Canucks shut out Rangers

Vancouver sent Hughes, their former captain and the 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner as the League's top defenseman, to the Minnesota Wild on Friday for defenseman Zeev Buium, forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Ohgren, Evander Kane and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks (13-17-3), who have won the first two games of a five-game road trip, including 2-1 at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. It was Demko's 10th shutout in the NHL.

The Rangers (16-15-4) were shut out at home for the sixth time this season. It's the 10th time in 17 home games they've been held to one goal or less. They also lost 4-1 to the Anaheim Ducks at home on Monday.

New York has lost five of six games (1-3-2). Jonathan Quick made 14 saves.

Kane gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead 1:46 into the first period. He took the puck down the right side with Matthew Robertson attempting to defend him. Robertson collided with the linesman allowing Kane the space to take the puck through the bottom of the right face-off circle and across the slot before scoring from the left side.

The Rangers went 0-for-3 on the power play in the first period.

Ohgren scored his first of the season at 3:24 of the second period to give Vancouver a 2-0 lead. Linus Karlsson chipped the puck out of the defensive zone up to Ohgren, whose wrist shot from the right circle squeaked through Quick's pads before going in off the left post.

Quick made back-to-back saves on Kiefer Sherwood at 9:13 and 9:14, stopping him on a breakaway and on the rebound. New York had extended pressure in the offensive zone for the next nine minutes but couldn't score.

The Rangers went on the power play at 15:12 of the third period and pulled Quick 45 seconds in to make it a 6-on-4, but Garland flipped it into the empty net from the defensive zone at 16:52 for a short-handed goal and the 3-0 final.