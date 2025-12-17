Demko makes 23 saves, Canucks shut out Rangers

Ohgren scores 1st of season for Vancouver; New York has lost 5 of past 6

Canucks at Rangers | Recap

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- Thatcher Demko made 23 saves for his first shutout this season, and the Vancouver Canucks won their second straight game since trading Quinn Hughes, 3-0 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Vancouver sent Hughes, their former captain and the 2023-24 Norris Trophy winner as the League's top defenseman, to the Minnesota Wild on Friday for defenseman Zeev Buium, forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Ohgren, Evander Kane and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks (13-17-3), who have won the first two games of a five-game road trip, including 2-1 at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. It was Demko's 10th shutout in the NHL.

The Rangers (16-15-4) were shut out at home for the sixth time this season. It's the 10th time in 17 home games they've been held to one goal or less. They also lost 4-1 to the Anaheim Ducks at home on Monday.

New York has lost five of six games (1-3-2). Jonathan Quick made 14 saves.

Kane gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead 1:46 into the first period. He took the puck down the right side with Matthew Robertson attempting to defend him. Robertson collided with the linesman allowing Kane the space to take the puck through the bottom of the right face-off circle and across the slot before scoring from the left side.

The Rangers went 0-for-3 on the power play in the first period.

Ohgren scored his first of the season at 3:24 of the second period to give Vancouver a 2-0 lead. Linus Karlsson chipped the puck out of the defensive zone up to Ohgren, whose wrist shot from the right circle squeaked through Quick's pads before going in off the left post.

Quick made back-to-back saves on Kiefer Sherwood at 9:13 and 9:14, stopping him on a breakaway and on the rebound. New York had extended pressure in the offensive zone for the next nine minutes but couldn't score.

The Rangers went on the power play at 15:12 of the third period and pulled Quick 45 seconds in to make it a 6-on-4, but Garland flipped it into the empty net from the defensive zone at 16:52 for a short-handed goal and the 3-0 final.

Latest News

Maple Leafs complete rally against Blackhawks with 2 goals in 8 seconds

Zegras pushes goal streak to 4, Flyers top Canadiens to end 3-game skid

Draisaitl becomes first German player to reach 1,000 NHL points

DeBrincat scores twice in 3rd period, Red Wings edge Islanders

Fantilli helps Blue Jackets recover in OT, defeat Ducks to end 5-game slide

Geekie scores twice in Bruins win against Mammoth

NBA’s Julius Randle takes in Wild game after Hughes trade

NHL Status Report: Woll returns for Maple Leafs against Blackhawks

Bruins show support for Brown University shooting victims before game 

Kekalainen wants ‘to build a championship team’ as Sabres GM

Episode 2 of ‘Road To NHL Discover Winter Classic’ premieres Wednesday

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Schaefer skates with Martin’s kids at UBS Arena

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres show signs of potential turnaround

Skinner happy he can start Penguins career against Oilers, former teammates

Jarry ready for 'very weird' homecoming in Pittsburgh with Oilers

NHL On Tap: Crosby can pass Lemieux for Penguins' points record against McDavid, Oilers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings