Geekie scores twice in Bruins win against Mammoth

Geekie has 24 goals in 34 games this season, which is second in the NHL behind Nathan MacKinnon (26 goals) of the Colorado Avalanche.

David Pastrnak had two assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for the Bruins (20-14-0), who have won five of six and were beginning a five-game homestand. Casey Mittelstadt and Michael Eyssimont also scored.

Barrett Hayton scored, and Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves for Utah (16-16-3), who had won two in a row.

Hayton scored a power-play goal to give the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 8:34 of the first period. Sean Durzi sent a sharp pass down to Hayton, who redirected it under the arm of Swayman as the goalie was moving across to cover the left post.

The Bruins answered with their own power-play goal to tie it 1-1 at 16:01. Pastrnak sent a cross-ice pass to Geekie in the bottom of the left circle, where he shot into an open net past the diving glove of Vanecek.

Geekie scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into the second period to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead. Following a face-off win by Elias Lindholm, Geekie quickly went to the front of the net to set a screen. Vanecek then made the initial save on Pastrnak’s turnaround shot from above the left circle, but Geekie collected the rebound in front and slid it around the goalie's left pad.

Mittelstadt pushed the lead to 3-1 at 10:16 of the third period. He passed across the zone on an odd-mad rush to Pavel Zacha, whose initial shot from the left circle went wide of the net. However, the rebound caromed out to Mittelstadt, who scored into an open net from a sharp angle.

Eyssimont scored with his backhand on a breakaway at 16:02 to make it 4-1.