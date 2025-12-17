Draisaitl becomes first German player to reach 1,000 NHL points

Oilers forward is 5th-fastest skater born outside North America to hit milestone

Draisaitl 1000 points

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Leon Draisaitl became the first German-born player in NHL history to get 1,000 points on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old forward, who has three assists so far, reached the milestone by getting the secondary assist on Zach Hyman's 5-on-3 power-play goal for the Edmonton Oilers at 11:38 of the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

He then followed that up by getting the primary assist on Connor McDavid's power-play goal just 14 seconds later, which pushed the lead to 2-0.

Draisaitl, who has 416 goals and 586 assists in 824 games, is the 103rd player in League history to reach the prestigious mark. He's also the fifth-fastest player born outside of North America to get 1,000 points, behind Peter Stastny (682 games), Jari Kurri (716 games), Jaromir Jagr (763 games), and Nikita Kucherov (809 games).

It’s an accomplishment he could not have imagined as a boy growing up in Cologne, Germany.

“It’s certainly something that I never thought would be possible, something that was only truly a dream,” Draisaitl said last week.

EDM@PIT: Draisaitl earns 1,000th career point on Hyman's opening PPG

Selected by Edmonton with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, it didn't take long for Draisaitl to become the highest-scoring German-born player in League history, surpassing Marco Sturm (487 points), who is now the coach of the Boston Bruins, in just his seventh season.

“He’s the best German player to ever play the game, that’s for sure,” Sturm said. “He’s a guy that’s going to hit a lot of milestones coming up. I don’t know anyone else even in the future who is going to be that good."

Truth be told, he’s one of the best players overall in the game today, as his resume shows.

Last season, Draisaitl won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy after scoring a League-leading 52 goals. In 2019-20, he won the Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player, the Ted Lindsay Award, which is given to the most outstanding player in the League as voted on by members of the NHL Players’ Association, and the Art Ross Trophy as the League's leading scorer after putting up 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) in 71 games.

In his first 11 NHL seasons, Draisaitl has scored at least 50 goals four times and finished with at least 100 points six times, including a career-high 128 points (52 goals, 76 assists) in 80 games in 2022-23. Since 2018-19, Draisaitl ranks second in the NHL with 795 points (341 goals, 454 assists) in 555 games, trailing only McDavid, who has 881 points in 537 games.

Draisaitl, who has 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 34 games this season, ranks fifth in Oilers history in points, and he has a chance to catch Mark Messier (1,034) and Kurri (1,043) later this season. McDavid is second with 1,137 points (380 goals, 757 assists) and Wayne Gretzky is first with 1,669 (583 goals, 1,086 assists). Draisaitl is also one goal away from tying Glenn Anderson (417) for third in Oilers history.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Woll returns for Maple Leafs against Blackhawks

Bruins show support for Brown University shooting victims before game 

Kekalainen wants ‘to build a championship team’ as Sabres GM

Episode 2 of ‘Road To NHL Discover Winter Classic’ premieres Wednesday

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Schaefer skates with Martin’s kids at UBS Arena

NHL EDGE stats: Sabres show signs of potential turnaround

Skinner happy he can start Penguins career against Oilers, former teammates

Jarry ready for 'very weird' homecoming in Pittsburgh with Oilers

NHL On Tap: Crosby can pass Lemieux for Penguins' points record against McDavid, Oilers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Rantanen has goal, assist for Stars in win against Kings

Forsberg scores hat trick for Predators in win against Blues

Bowen discusses final season as Maple Leafs broadcaster in Q&A with NHL.com

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Rest priority for players with more condensed schedule ahead of Olympics