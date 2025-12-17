Draisaitl becomes first German player to reach 1,000 NHL points

Leon Draisaitl became the first German-born player in NHL history to get 1,000 points on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old forward, who has three assists so far, reached the milestone by getting the secondary assist on Zach Hyman's 5-on-3 power-play goal for the Edmonton Oilers at 11:38 of the first period against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

He then followed that up by getting the primary assist on Connor McDavid's power-play goal just 14 seconds later, which pushed the lead to 2-0.

Draisaitl, who has 416 goals and 586 assists in 824 games, is the 103rd player in League history to reach the prestigious mark. He's also the fifth-fastest player born outside of North America to get 1,000 points, behind Peter Stastny (682 games), Jari Kurri (716 games), Jaromir Jagr (763 games), and Nikita Kucherov (809 games).

It’s an accomplishment he could not have imagined as a boy growing up in Cologne, Germany.

“It’s certainly something that I never thought would be possible, something that was only truly a dream,” Draisaitl said last week.