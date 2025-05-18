Jets teammates, Stars players, take extra time with Scheifele on handshake line

The handshake line at the conclusion of the Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars series took a little longer on Saturday night.

After Thomas Harley 's overtime winner helped the Stars move on to the Western Conference Final, players and coaches from both teams made sure they said a word to Jets forward Mark Scheifele , who played in Game 6 after the death of his father.

Schiefele scored the Jets lone goal in the game, a 2-1 loss that ends their season.

When the game ended, Jets teammates crowded around a clearly emotional Schiefele before the traditional post-series handshakes.

During the handshake line, each Stars player took an extra few seconds with Scheifele to offer condolences.