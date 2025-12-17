Zegras pushes goal streak to 4, Flyers top Canadiens to end 3-game skid

Konecny has goal, assist for Philadelphia, which has 5-game point streak

Flyers at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Trevor Zegras scored for the fourth straight game, and the Philadelphia Flyers scored four straight goals to end a three-game skid with a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist, and Carl Grundstrom and Bobby Brink also scored for Philadelphia (17-9-6), which is on a five-game point streak despite losing its previous three games (2-0-3). Dan Vladar made 21 saves, and Sean Couturier had two assists.

Alexandre Texier scored for Montreal (17-12-4), which was 2-0-1 in its previous three games. Jacob Fowler made 17 saves in his third NHL start, his first at home.

Texier gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 19:00 of the first period. He drove the left side of the slot to take a pass from Jake Evans and score for a second straight game with a stick-side shot past Vladar from the hash marks.

Grundstrom tied it 1-1 at 19:39. He took a backdoor pass from Owen Tippett low in the left face-off circle and put a wrist shot stick side past Fowler

Zegras put the Flyers up 2-1 at 6:26 of the second period in his 300th NHL game. He took a pass from Konecny on a 2-on-1 and scored on a wrist shot under Fowler’s right pad.

Brink made it 3-1 at 19:10 when he shot into a wide-open net after Matvei Michkov stole the puck from Fowler behind the net and set up Brink in the slot.

Konecny shot into an empty net with 1:22 remaining in the third period for the 4-1 final.

Rasmus Ristolainen played his first game since March 11. The Flyers defenseman had surgery to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon on March 26 and was expected to miss about six months. He was plus-2 in 19:18 of ice time.

Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson did not play. He is day to day with an upper-body injury.

