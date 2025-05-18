Oettinger makes incredible save to keep Game 6 tied in third period

When is an open net not an open net?

The answer, apparently, is when Jake Oettinger is anywhere in the same zip code.

The Dallas Stars goalie made a stunning, two-handed diving save to keep a Mason Appleton shot from hitting the twine during the third period of Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Appleton had a shot at a goal after a perfect tic-tac-toe setup from Kyle Connor to Adam Lowry, but Oettinger somehow kept it out of the net, diving to his right and seemingly getting the stop with the inside glove of his blocker hand.

So many times we've seen that play result in a goal, but Oettinger had other ideas on Saturday.