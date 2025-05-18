Stars may have ‘something special going on’ heading into West Final against Oilers

DALLAS -- Is this the year for the Dallas Stars?

They advanced to the Western Conference Final for the third straight season Saturday when they eliminated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in overtime in Game 6 of the second round at American Airlines Center.

After losing in six games to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023 and the Edmonton Oilers in 2024, they have reason to believe this time will be different. They get another shot at the Oilers, with Game 1 here Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I think we’ve got something special going on,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “We’re going to have to prove it again. We’ve been to this spot the last two years and haven’t taken the next step, so that’s the challenge.”

Dallas just defeated two of the best teams in the NHL despite adversity.

In the first round, the Stars overcame the Colorado Avalanche, who won the Stanley Cup in 2022, added depth during the season and have two of the top players in the world in center Nathan MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar.

They did it in seven games without Miro Heiskanen, their No. 1 defenseman, and forward Jason Robertson, who led them with 35 goals in the regular season, due to lower-body injuries.