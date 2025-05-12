Rantanen has 3 points, Stars top Jets in Game 3 to take lead in Western 2nd Round

Forward stays hot with 17 points in past 6 games, Petrovic breaks tie in 3rd for Dallas

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

Rantanen has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in his past six games. The forward, who was traded to the Stars from the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7, leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with nine goals and has factored on 15 of the Stars’ past 17 goals.

“It's the best performance I've got to witness, standing where I'm standing with a guy on my team for this extended period,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “But, you know, for me, he's just getting started. He's just warming up here. I think he's on a mission.”

Dallas leads the best-of-7 series 2-1, with Game 4 here on Tuesday (8:00 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“It's great to be on the same side, for sure,” Dallas forward Mikael Granlund said of Rantanen. “We all can see what he's doing out there right now. He's such a great player, and he's playing at a really high level right now. It's great to be on the same side, and hopefully he keeps going.”

Thomas Harley and Roope Hintz each had a goal and an assist and Sam Steel and Granlund each had two assists for Dallas, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central Division. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves.

Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter scored for Winnipeg, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

“I thought we played a heck of a hockey game. [I] thought we played a really strong game,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said.

Alexander Petrovic scored his second career postseason goal and first in nine years to give Dallas a 3-2 lead at 3:51 of the third period when his shot from below the right face-off circle bounced in off of Hellebuyck’s stick.

“We were battling in our zone a little bit, had a good breakout, I just kind of followed up the rush,” Petrovic said. “Usually, I’m not in that position but just thought we had good control. Mikko made a nice pass, and I made a pass back to him. Shot on net, rebound, kind of went off my skate. It was a pretty lucky goal.”

The goal was upheld after video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room determined that Hellebuyck propelled the puck into his own net, not a distinct kicking motion by Petrovic.

Rantanen then made it 4-2 at 4:40, on a shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

“Obviously it's a big moment,” Arniel said of the review. “But at the end of the day, we have to be ready. They came out and jumped on us. We have to be ready for that next shift and we gave up that quick one. But I like a lot of what we did. I don't think it got us rattled. I think that we got back on our heels a little bit on that next one and we gave up a rush against that top line."

Wyatt Johnston scored for the 5-2 final at 14:06 when he put in his own rebound on a shot from the slot.

Hintz scored on the power play at 2:27 in the first period to give Dallas a 1-0 lead when he deflected a Rantanen pass in the slot.

“I would say first period was really good and second [period] was theirs,” Rantanen said. “They outplayed us, they out-battled us. They were on offense all the time and we were defending too much. [Oettinger] made some big saves. Third periods have been good. The games that we've won, we've really pushed in the third and didn't sit back at all. It's good to get not only the one-goal lead, the final minutes a three-goal lead basically, that makes it easier."

Connor tied it 1-1 at 9:53 on a wraparound that slid beneath Oettinger’s outstretched glove hand.

“That one happened off a face-off, where we were able to get to a loose puck, turn it over and Gabe [Vilardi], even with his shot off the face-off, kind of hit [Oettinger] in the head there and created the scramble,” Connor said. “The more times we put pucks to the net and make their whole team turn and kind of collapse there, it opens up a lot for us. We’ve got to keep putting pucks behind their [defense] and getting our forecheck going. Our forecheck is one of our best assets, being able to turn the puck over.”

Harley gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 15:12 on a point shot from the high slot. Dallas had an extra attacker on the ice because of a delayed tripping penalty by Niederreiter on Granlund behind his own net.

Niederreiter tied it 2-2 at 10:07 in the second period on a sharp-angle shot from the goal line.

“I think most of the guys in that room, that's a good effort,” Winnipeg forward Morgan Barron said. “Obviously, for our line to give up two in the third period, that can't happen. So, it kind of starts with me and finding a better way. Obviously, it's unacceptable, regardless of how they go into the calls around it. So, it's a good effort, but ultimately those little plays make a big difference. So, we'll clean that up.”

