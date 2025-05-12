Rantanen has 3 points, Stars top Jets in Game 3 to take lead in Western 2nd Round

Rantanen has 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in his past six games. The forward, who was traded to the Stars from the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7, leads the Stanley Cup Playoffs with nine goals and has factored on 15 of the Stars’ past 17 goals.

“It's the best performance I've got to witness, standing where I'm standing with a guy on my team for this extended period,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “But, you know, for me, he's just getting started. He's just warming up here. I think he's on a mission.”

Dallas leads the best-of-7 series 2-1, with Game 4 here on Tuesday (8:00 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“It's great to be on the same side, for sure,” Dallas forward Mikael Granlund said of Rantanen. “We all can see what he's doing out there right now. He's such a great player, and he's playing at a really high level right now. It's great to be on the same side, and hopefully he keeps going.”

Thomas Harley and Roope Hintz each had a goal and an assist and Sam Steel and Granlund each had two assists for Dallas, who are the No. 2 seed from the Central Division. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves.

Kyle Connor and Nino Niederreiter scored for Winnipeg, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central. Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves.

“I thought we played a heck of a hockey game. [I] thought we played a really strong game,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said.

Alexander Petrovic scored his second career postseason goal and first in nine years to give Dallas a 3-2 lead at 3:51 of the third period when his shot from below the right face-off circle bounced in off of Hellebuyck’s stick.

“We were battling in our zone a little bit, had a good breakout, I just kind of followed up the rush,” Petrovic said. “Usually, I’m not in that position but just thought we had good control. Mikko made a nice pass, and I made a pass back to him. Shot on net, rebound, kind of went off my skate. It was a pretty lucky goal.”