SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for the Florida Panthers in a 2-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.
Panthers shut out Maple Leafs in Game 4, even Eastern 2nd Round
Bobrovsky makes 22 saves, Verhaeghe, Bennett score for Florida
Florida won both games at home to tie the best-of-7 series 2-2. Game 5 will be at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).
Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored for the Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division.
Joseph Woll made 35 saves for the Maple Leafs, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic.
Verhaeghe gave Florida a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 15:45 of the first period. He scored with a one-timer from below the right circle off a quick cross-ice pass from Matthew Tkachuk, who was along the left boards.
Verhaeghe’s goal came on Florida’s fourth power play of the first period.
The Panthers outshot the Maple Leafs 29-12 through two periods, but they weren't able to get a little breathing room until 12:09 of the third, when Bennett made it 2-0. Following a turnover in the neutral zone, Bennett skated in on a partial 2-on-1 and waited out Woll as he cut toward the slot before shooting into an open net.