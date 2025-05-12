Panthers shut out Maple Leafs in Game 4, even Eastern 2nd Round

Florida won both games at home to tie the best-of-7 series 2-2. Game 5 will be at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN).

Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett scored for the Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division.

Joseph Woll made 35 saves for the Maple Leafs, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic.

Verhaeghe gave Florida a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 15:45 of the first period. He scored with a one-timer from below the right circle off a quick cross-ice pass from Matthew Tkachuk, who was along the left boards.

Verhaeghe’s goal came on Florida’s fourth power play of the first period.

The Panthers outshot the Maple Leafs 29-12 through two periods, but they weren't able to get a little breathing room until 12:09 of the third, when Bennett made it 2-0. Following a turnover in the neutral zone, Bennett skated in on a partial 2-on-1 and waited out Woll as he cut toward the slot before shooting into an open net.