Petrovic's 'lucky' goal helps Stars turn tide in Game 3 win

Petrovic embodies the slogan on the back of the Stars’ playoff T-shirts: YOU GET WHAT YOU WORK FOR, NOT WHAT YOU WISH FOR.

He spent years working his way up from the AHL to the NHL, became a regular in the NHL and got used to the good life -- charter flights, first-class hotels. Then he ended up back in the AHL again.

From the 2014-15 season to 2018-19, he played 250 regular-season games in the NHL -- 241 for the Florida Panthers, nine for the Edmonton Oilers. He played 41 in the AHL.

Since? He has played only six regular-season games in the NHL -- one for the Stars last season, five for them this season. He has played 341 in the AHL.

“You’re grinding down there, bus trips, commercial flights, everything,” Petrovic said. “It’s tough, but I think it humbles you a bit and kind of teaches you what’s more important.”

But Petrovic played seven playoff games for the Stars last season and has played 10 for them this season. He has been a mentor and partner for 20-year-old Lian Bichsel.

“I’ve always liked his makeup and his game, and he made a believer out of me last year in the playoffs,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “So, when we got to that point of the year this year when we were talking about depth up here, we brought him in, and he’s an easy guy for a coach to play.”

The Jets won the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top regular-season team. The Stars finished fifth in the NHL standings. With the series tied 1-1, the game was tied 2-2 early in the third when Petrovic joined the rush -- something he and Bichsel normally don’t do.

“We know our role, just keep it simple, clear the net front, break pucks out, be physical when we can,” Petrovic said. “If we just do that, then the rest kind of takes care of itself. We’ve got a lot of skill on this team, so we’re not too worried about offense.”

A rebound popped out to the left of the net, and the puck hit Petrovic’s left skate just before the goal line and bounced in front. Petrovic said he thinks it deflected off the stick of Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg. It definitely hit the stick of Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck and fluttered into the net at 3:51.

After a long video review -- so long the players skated around to stay warm, so long the loudspeakers played almost all of “Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd -- it was ruled a good goal.

“It was a pretty lucky goal,” Petrovic said. “But it was a good timely goal.”