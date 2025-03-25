Jets set to host Capitals in battle of NHL's best

Adam Lowry and the Winnipeg Jets have their eyes set on finishing first in the NHL standings.

Not only for the distinction of winning the Presidents' Trophy, but because of the key advantage that would provide them in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“It would be a nice feather in the cap to be the top team, but we’re trying to get home-ice advantage for as long as we can. That’s the way we’re looking at it,” Lowry told NHL.com. “Our division is really loaded up, and regardless of who you play in the playoffs, you’re going to be playing against a good team. I think the higher seed you can get -- you can start at home, it’s a little bit less travel, you’re staying in your own bed and practicing in your own rink to start the series, at least -- I think that’s a huge advantage.”

The team currently standing in the Jets' way of the Presidents' Trophy is the Washington Capitals, who will visit Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN3, MNMT) in what could be a preview of the Stanley Cup Final.

Washington (47-15-8), which has won four in a row and is 9-1-0 in its past 10 games, is two points ahead of Winnipeg (48-19-4), which is coming off a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. The Capitals also have one game in hand.

“We’re going in there and they’re coming off a loss, so we know they’re going to be fired up,” Capitals goalie Logan Thompson said. “They came in here and beat us last game, so I think we’re excited. I think we’re up for the challenge and it’s going to be a fun game. This is a four-point game in a lot of ways, so I think if we can come away with two points it will go a long way.”

This will be the second and final regular-season game between the two teams. In their first meeting on Feb. 1, the Jets came away with a 5-4 victory on an overtime goal from Josh Morrissey.

“It was an exciting game. Both teams pride themselves on their defensive game, and there was a lot of goals and offense in that one,” Morrissey said. “Who knows if we’ll see the fireworks again or more of a true to form matchup. I think that just goes to show why both teams are at the top of the standings, we can play multiple styles of games on offense, defense, goaltending and special teams. I’m excited to have another matchup with those guys.”