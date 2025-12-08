Ducks score 7, generate 53 shots in win against Blackhawks

ANAHEIM -- Leo Carlsson scored twice for the Anaheim Ducks, who cruised to a 7-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Honda Center on Sunday.
The Ducks had 53 shots on goal, the first time they had generated at least 50 since March 28, 2014.
Beckett Sennecke had a goal and an assist, Cutter Gauthier, Chris Kreider and Ryan Strome each had two assists, and Ville Husso made 19 saves for the Ducks (18-10-1), who have won three of four.
"Pretty complete effort from the entire group," Kreider said. "Kept our foot on the gas."
Arvid Soderblom made an NHL career-high 46 saves for the Blackhawks (12-11-6), who were coming off a 6-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and are 2-6-2 in their past 10.
"Everybody's so close that when you're off your game, it's a tough night," Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. "Last night, at least, the first period I thought we were the better team, for sure. Tonight, from the start to the finish, they were clearly the better team."
The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 10:16 of the first period. Chicago forward Ilya Mikheyev swept the puck to no one in particular across the slot in the defensive zone, and Anaheim defenseman Jacob Trouba skated into it and scored with a slap shot from the top of the right circle.
Mason McTavish made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 6:40 of the second period. Sennecke got a rebound at the edge of the crease and sent a short backhand pass to McTavish, who scored into an open net with a one-timer from below the right circle.
"I really loved our effort right from the get-go," Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. "All positives all over the place."
Sennecke then pushed it to 3-0 at 9:26 with a wrist shot from the right circle that went under the blocker of Soderblom.
Alex Killorn made it 4-0 at 16:09. He skated into a lob pass from Strome, held off Chicago defenseman Sam Rinzel on a break, and chipped a shot over Soderblom's glove.
“I thought we did a really good job in the O-zone," Killorn said. "We knew they played last night, and it's tough playing in the D-zone for a majority of the night."
Carlsson extended it to 5-0 at 17:23 with a soft wrist shot from the top of the left circle that was deflected by Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov.
The Ducks outshot the Blackhawks 27-7 in the second. It was the most shots in a period in their history.
"Everything just clicked," Carlsson said. "Took care of the blue lines pretty good, put it deep when we had to, and just worked from there."
Carlsson scored a power-play goal 15 seconds into the third period, redirecting a backdoor pass from Kreider at the right post to make it 6-0.
Chicago avoided getting shut out for the second straight night when Tyler Bertuzzi scored with his own backdoor pass while on a power play to cut it to 6-1 at 1:40.
Frank Vatrano scored with a one-timer to make it 7-1 at 18:08. It was the fifth time the Ducks have scored at least seven goals this season, the most in the NHL.
"When you get your butt kicked on the scoreboard two nights in a row like that, and tonight was a total whooping, your confidence slips. But this is a big boy league," Blashill said. "You've got to have mental toughness and you've got to find a way to get back at it."
NOTES: Blackhawks forward Teuvo Teravainen returned after missing the loss to Los Angeles on Saturday because he was hit in the face with the puck in a 2-1 win against the Kings on Thursday. He was minus-3 in 15:29 of ice time. ... Sennecke has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) his past 11 games. ... Gauthier also has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in his past 11 games ... The only Anaheim player without a shot on goal was Gauthier, who ranks third in the NHL in the category this season (115).