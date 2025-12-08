Color of Hockey: Park thriving as freshman at Michigan, ‘going to be a stud’

Some things are just comfortable, like a warm fuzzy blanket on a cold winter day.

And so it is with Aidan Park and his hoodie.

The 19-year-old University of Michigan freshman forward still rocks the white hoodie he wore with shorts when he was famously and unexpectedly selected in the seventh round (No. 223) by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2025 NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 28.

“It’s a nice hoodie and I still wear it a decent amount,” Park said. “Whenever I wear it, the boys give it to me a little. A couple of my teammates, they saw an Instagram reel of me wearing the hoodie and sent it to me, and we just laugh about it.”

These days, Park is seen more in highlight reels than in fashion videos. The next-to-last player selected in the draft has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 19 games with the Wolverines, who are No. 1 in various NCAA Division I men’s hockey polls. Park had a goal and two assists in a 10-2 win against Robert Morris on Oct. 17, the game-winner in a 5-3 victory at Notre Dame on Oct. 31, and scored a power-play goal in an 8-1 win against Ohio State on Nov. 22.

“He's going to be a stud hockey player,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “He's helping us right now, figuring some stuff out, having some success as a freshman. He's going to be a big-time piece this second half and a big-time player for Michigan down the road. I think his best attribute is his hockey IQ. You’ve really got to watch him and then spend time with him to appreciate it. We see him down the road being used in all situations and a leader on this team.”