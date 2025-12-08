Color of Hockey: Park thriving as freshman at Michigan, ‘going to be a stud’

Forward, 19, displaying skill, versatility after being selected by Oilers in 2025 NHL Draft

Aidan Park Michigan 1

© Michigan Photography

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles University of Michigan freshman forward Aidan Park, who was selected in the seventh round (No. 223) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Some things are just comfortable, like a warm fuzzy blanket on a cold winter day.

And so it is with Aidan Park and his hoodie.

The 19-year-old University of Michigan freshman forward still rocks the white hoodie he wore with shorts when he was famously and unexpectedly selected in the seventh round (No. 223) by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2025 NHL Draft at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 28.

“It’s a nice hoodie and I still wear it a decent amount,” Park said. “Whenever I wear it, the boys give it to me a little. A couple of my teammates, they saw an Instagram reel of me wearing the hoodie and sent it to me, and we just laugh about it.”

These days, Park is seen more in highlight reels than in fashion videos. The next-to-last player selected in the draft has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 19 games with the Wolverines, who are No. 1 in various NCAA Division I men’s hockey polls. Park had a goal and two assists in a 10-2 win against Robert Morris on Oct. 17, the game-winner in a 5-3 victory at Notre Dame on Oct. 31, and scored a power-play goal in an 8-1 win against Ohio State on Nov. 22.

“He's going to be a stud hockey player,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. “He's helping us right now, figuring some stuff out, having some success as a freshman. He's going to be a big-time piece this second half and a big-time player for Michigan down the road. I think his best attribute is his hockey IQ. You’ve really got to watch him and then spend time with him to appreciate it. We see him down the road being used in all situations and a leader on this team.”

Aidan Park walking to stage at NHL Draft wearing hoodie

© Adam Pantozzi/NHLI via Getty Images

Park attributes his start to his ability to find open space on the ice to create enough time to get a shot off.

“I think getting open ice is a really important skill, I think it's kind of underrated,” he said. “Finding quiet ice, spinning off for guys when you're covered, having the right timing, I think it's all like a skill that you can develop.

“And that's something I've had conversations with the coaching staff with…It's just like a testament to how detailed our coaching staff is. I get a lot of reps in practice, and we do a lot of small area games, that fun stuff. And I think it's just something I work on a lot, and I'm hoping to continue to get better at.”

Park is one of 11 freshmen on the Wolverines this season and has played multiple roles for the team.

“Our lines change a lot, and I’ve played with a bunch of different guys,” he said. “Some people might not like that, but I really do. I think an important skill is being able to play with anyone. I was with Cole McKinney (San Jose Sharks second round pick, No. 53 in 2025 NHL Draft) and Malcolm Spence (New York Rangers second round pick, No. 43 in 2025 draft) (two) weekends ago. I'm just really lucky because they’re all great players.”

Aidan Park at NHL Draft in from of selection board

© Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images

Park is the nephew of retired forward Richard Park, who was the second player born in South Korea to reach the NHL and played 738 games for six teams in the League from 1994-2012. The younger Park was bypassed in the 2024 NHL Draft following a season when he had 93 points (30 goals, 63 assists) in 56 games for storied Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault, Minnesota, four points (three goals, one assist) in five games for the United States at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup tournament, and four points (two goals, two assists) in eight postseason games for Green Bay.

He kept his 2025 Draft expectations low, even after he was fifth in the United States Hockey League with 66 points (33 goals, 33 assists) in 55 games with Green Bay last season and was No. 94 on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters.

He attended the first day of the draft on June 27 to see Ryker Lee, a former Shattuck St. Mary’s teammate, get selected in the first round (No. 26) by the Nashville Predators. Lee was whisked off to Nashville on a private jet the next day, but Park decided to attend the draft’s Rounds 2-7 anyway. Instead of being dressed to the nines like the top prospects, Park came California casual for Draft Day 2, expecting to be a spectator.

“I ended up getting picked,” he said.

Aidan Park Michigan 2

© Michigan Photography

A smiling Park calmly walked up to the theater’s stage with a sparse audience looking and swapped his hoodie for a blue Oilers home jersey. It was a viral moment caught by Lee, who was in the middle of a media availability and saw Park’s pick on a television that was in the room.

"That's my roommate last year, just got picked in shorts and a hoodie," said Lee, now a freshman forward at Michigan State University.

Park said he didn’t think twice about taking the hoodie to Ann Arbor and wearing it on campus. It’s comfortable and a reminder of a defining moment in his hockey career. But it doesn’t define him.

“That was a little bit ago,” he said. “We’re focused on new things here now.”

NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor Adam Kimelman contributed to this story

Related Content

Park thrilled to go to Oilers as next-to-last selection in 2025 NHL Draft

Color of Hockey: Park hoping to follow uncle to career in NHL

Schaefer, Spence ignite New York rivalry after 2025 NHL Draft

Color of Hockey: Puerto Rico takes big step forward with 3x3 gold medal

Latest News

Ducks score 7, generate 53 shots in win against Blackhawks

Zizing ‘Em Up: Team Canada GM discusses upcoming roster decisions

Pavelski silenced all the doubters on way to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 8

'Reinvented' Ekman-Larsson gaining Olympic attention with play for Maple Leafs

Thompson makes 39 saves for 100th NHL win, Capitals shut out Blue Jackets

Eichel's late OT goal caps Golden Knights late rally against Rangers

Schenn gets 3 points, Blues hold off Canadiens

Stars rally late in 3rd, defeat Penguins in shootout to extend point streak to 10

NBC pays homage to 1980 U.S. ‘Miracle on Ice’ in Olympics advertisement

Celebrini has 3 points, propels Sharks to win against Hurricanes

Verhaeghe scores 4th goal in 3 games, Panthers defeat Islanders

NHL Status Report: Leonard out indefinitely for Capitals with upper-body injury

Commanders rock Capitals sweaters at away game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Avalanche defeat Flyers for 2nd straight road win

Penguins Malkin shares picture with teammates, NBA superstar Durant

Hicks, former Stars owner, dies at 79