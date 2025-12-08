Pavelski silenced all the doubters on way to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Pavelski wasn't always so sure how good he was.

He said he was intimidated when he left high school in Wisconsin to play for Waterloo of the United States Hockey League in 2002-03. He struggled at first.

"I think they were even questioning, like, 'Can this kid skate?'" Pavelski said. "We were playing on Olympic (size) ice in Waterloo, Iowa, and …"

He laughed.

"It wasn't the prettiest thing."

Pavelski ended up with 69 points (36 goals, 33 assists) in 60 games that season, plus 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in seven playoff games. He led the league in goals, was named rookie of the year and got drafted, listed at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds.

He said it was probably during his second season in Waterloo when a coach tried to boost his confidence.

"I definitely had one coach at one point kind of just say, 'You realize you're a good player, right?'" Pavelski said. "And I'm like, 'I know I'm good, but these guys are probably better than me.'"

Pavelski had 52 points (21 goals, 31 assists) in 54 games in 2003-04, then 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 12 playoff games. Waterloo won the Clark Cup and he was named USA Hockey Junior Player of the Year.

When he arrived at the University of Wisconsin in 2004-05, the strength coach and his teammates pushed him in the weight room.

"You couldn't lift anything," Pavelski said. "You couldn't bench the bar. You couldn't squat two plates. You couldn't do a lot of these things. It was a quick lesson. I had to learn, 'I'm going to have to love this place if I'm going to be any good.'"

Pavelski put up 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 41 games as a freshman, then 56 points (23 goals, 33 points) in 43 games as a sophomore, when Wisconsin won the NCAA championship.

"After we won that national title, there was a big feeling of like, 'I want that next step,'" Pavelski said. "'I want to see what pro hockey's about. I want to go to the rink and know that these two hours I'm fully committed trying to get better, and I can get paid doing it. Incredible. This is what I love, and I cannot worry about a whole lot else.'"

When Pavelski turned pro at 22 years old in 2006-07, he started with Worcester of the American Hockey League and was named AHL Rookie of the Month for October. He made his NHL debut Nov. 22, 2006, and scored his first NHL goal in a 6-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings. Through his first five games, he had four goals.

"You have everybody on such a high pedestal in [the NHL], that when you get there and you connect a few passes and you flip it through some guy's triangle or make a nice play behind somebody that you've watched play the last however many years, it's kind of a wild feeling of, like, 'Wow. I was pretty good out there. I can kind of do this,'" he said. "'Now, can I do this better? Or more?'"

Pavelski said he really started to believe he could do it a couple of seasons into his NHL career, but he never allowed himself to get comfortable. He kept working and learning from veterans like Thornton and forward Patrick Marleau.

"He's calculated," said Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan, who coached Pavelski in San Jose from 2008-15. "He thinks things through, and he finds ways to get the most out of himself."

Pavelski became famous for going out before practice, camping in front of the net and tipping pucks from defenseman Brent Burns, making himself perhaps the best in the League at that skill.