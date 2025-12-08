NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 8

Lightning-Maple Leafs on Prime in Canada, Panthers-Avalanche among highlights

Hedman Nylander for Natl TV Sked story 12825

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

By Kevin Weekes
@kevinweekes Special to NHL.com

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 10th week of the regular season.

Highlights include the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and the Florida Panthers visiting the Colorado Avalanche.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 8

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, The Spot)

The Lightning (16-10-2) had won seven games in a row before losing three straight and begin a tough four-game road trip in this "Prime Monday Night Hockey" matchup. They got defenseman Victor Hedman back over the weekend but are without forwards Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, and No. 1 goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Maple Leafs (13-11-4) enter the week on a four-game point streak (3-0-1) and are hoping to move up the standings during their five-game homestand. It'll be interesting to see how the goaltending holds up, with both Joseph Woll (lower body) and Anthony Stolarz (upper body) sidelined.

The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey

Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 9

Vegas Golden Knights at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, SCRIPPS, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE)

The Golden Knights and Islanders are each playing very well heading into this one. Vegas (14-6-8) has won four straight after rallying late for a 3-2 overtime win against the New York Rangers on Sunday. A big reason for that is Mark Stone, who has a point in all 12 games he's played in this season (four goals, 16 assists). New York (16-11-3) had won three straight prior to a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday. That included two wins against the Lightning and one against the Colorado Avalanche, the top team in the NHL standings. Rookie Matthew Schaefer has not slowed this season and has been very productive on both ends of the ice.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 10

New York Rangers at Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS)

The Rangers (15-12-4) will welcome a trip on the road, where they are 12-4-1 this season and playing much better than at home (3-8-3). Artemi Panarin has improved his play from the beginning of the season and is back at the level we know he is capable of, but it will be interesting to see how they do without Adam Fox, who's out long-term with an injury. The Blackhawks (12-11-6) are in a bit of a funk after a surprising start to the season. In his third season, Connor Bedard has improved by leaps and bounds and is among the League’s scoring leaders.

COL@NYR: Panarin buries a one-timer to tie it up late

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11

Florida Panthers at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE, TVAS)

The Panthers (14-12-2) have been scuffling their way through the season with a ton of injuries, but Matthew Tkachuk should return soon, which will be a big boost. They had a huge come-from-behind win Saturday, a 7-6 come-from-behind victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which hopefully can springboard them. Carter Verhaeghe has turned it around with six goals and five assists during a six-game point streak. The Avalanche (21-2-6) responded from their second regulation loss of the season last week with back-to-back 3-2 wins at the Rangers on Saturday and Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. They are, bar none, the top team in the NHL. Offensively, defensively, in goal, they have it all. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Scott Wedgewood have all had MVP-type seasons for them.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12

Edmonton Oilers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP)

This will be a good one with two No. 1 draft picks facing off in Connor McDavid of the Oilers (2015) and Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs (2016). McDavid has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 25 games against Toronto, and Matthews has 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 20 games against Edmonton. The Oilers (13-11-5) enter the week seeking three straight wins for the first time this season, showing how inconsistent they've been. The offense is there, but they rank in the top five in goals-against and need to play better defensively.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

TUESDAY

Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, ALT, SNP)

WEDNESDAY

Detroit Red Wings at Calgary Flames (8:30 p.m. ET; SN, FDSNDET)

Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN)

THURSDAY

Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE)

FRIDAY

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS)

SATURDAY

Anaheim Ducks at New Jersey Devils (12:30 p.m. ET; Victory+, NHLN, KCOP-13, MSG, SN)

San Jose Sharks at Pittsburgh Penguins (3 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA, SN1, SN)

Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET: MSG, SNE, CITY, TVAS)

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KCAL, CITY, SN, CBC)

SUNDAY

Vancouver Canucks at New Jersey Devils (12:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SN)

Utah Mammoth at Pittsburgh Penguins (3 p.m. ET; Utah16, SN-PIT, SN1, SN, TVAS)

Edmonton Oilers at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW, NHLN)

Latest News

Ducks score 7, generate 53 shots in win against Blackhawks

Zizing ‘Em Up: Team Canada GM discusses upcoming roster decisions

Pavelski silenced all the doubters on way to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Color of Hockey: Park thriving as freshman at Michigan, ‘going to be a stud’

'Reinvented' Ekman-Larsson gaining Olympic attention with play for Maple Leafs

Thompson makes 39 saves for 100th NHL win, Capitals shut out Blue Jackets

Eichel's late OT goal caps Golden Knights late rally against Rangers

Schenn gets 3 points, Blues hold off Canadiens

Stars rally late in 3rd, defeat Penguins in shootout to extend point streak to 10

NBC pays homage to 1980 U.S. ‘Miracle on Ice’ in Olympics advertisement

Celebrini has 3 points, propels Sharks to win against Hurricanes

Verhaeghe scores 4th goal in 3 games, Panthers defeat Islanders

NHL Status Report: Leonard out indefinitely for Capitals with upper-body injury

Commanders rock Capitals sweaters at away game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Avalanche defeat Flyers for 2nd straight road win

Penguins Malkin shares picture with teammates, NBA superstar Durant

Hicks, former Stars owner, dies at 79