NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 8

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 10th week of the regular season.

Highlights include the Tampa Bay Lightning visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs on "Prime Monday Night Hockey," and the Florida Panthers visiting the Colorado Avalanche.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 8

Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NHLN, The Spot)

The Lightning (16-10-2) had won seven games in a row before losing three straight and begin a tough four-game road trip in this "Prime Monday Night Hockey" matchup. They got defenseman Victor Hedman back over the weekend but are without forwards Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, and No. 1 goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Maple Leafs (13-11-4) enter the week on a four-game point streak (3-0-1) and are hoping to move up the standings during their five-game homestand. It'll be interesting to see how the goaltending holds up, with both Joseph Woll (lower body) and Anthony Stolarz (upper body) sidelined.