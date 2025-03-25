Gretzky’s 894th NHL goal passed Howe for most in professional hockey history

“It’s funny,” MacLean said. “Wayne loved to pass, but, of course, he knew his way around the net. He always did. Great players, they know the big moments and they know how to manufacture something to get a goal.”

If Flaherty didn’t know the details of the record at the time, Gretzky certainly did. He’d passed his boyhood idol, Howe, again, this time in total professional goals.

“This one, obviously, is going to be a tough record to beat, but you never know in time how many great players come along,” Gretzky said. “More importantly, it’s such a big goal. I’m happy it was a goal that was important to the team at a time when we desperately need a win.”

* * *

Although the win against the Islanders kept their slim playoff hopes alive a while longer, the Rangers were mathematically eliminated from contention April 7 with five games remaining. A few days later, Davidson was the first to report Gretzky was considering retirement.

“He never came out and said it, but I knew it,” Davidson said. “I’d been around him enough, talked to him enough. So, it was Hockey Night in Canada between periods and I went over to Windsor, Ontario, to shoot it in this TV studio. I had my hand up and I used it kind of as a barometer and I said, ‘Well, if he’s going to retire, it’s going to be right over here.’ Then, I took my arm, and I put it about four-fifths of the way and said, ‘That’s where it is.’”

Gretzky confirmed his intention to retire at a news conference April 16, 1999, two days before the Rangers’ regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden. The game turned into a celebration of Gretzky’s career.

He added another point to his total with an assist on Leetch’s goal in the second period, but the Penguins won 2-1 in overtime with Jagr scoring the winning goal. Gretzky didn’t score in his final eight games, making the one against Flaherty his last and leaving the NHL record at 894.

“When I heard he was retiring, I don’t know if you should say this when you’re a goaltender, but I was like, ‘That would be pretty cool if you were the last goaltender that he ever scored on,’” Flaherty said.

Chara, who won Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman in 2008-09 with the Boston Bruins, viewed it differently.

“I wish he would have one more after that. I’ll tell you that much,” said Chara, who played 24 NHL seasons with the Islanders, Ottawa Senators, Bruins and Capitals before retiring in 2022. “But it’s not just about the last goal. It was such a privilege, an honor to play against Wayne, (Mario) Lemieux, players that were so dominant. Those are the Michael Jordans of hockey. You have the Tiger Woods of golf.

“They set such high standards that even in modern hockey these days are hard to overcome and bypass. Seeing Alex to be on that path to possibly break it and, obviously, he’s very, very close, is just unreal.”

Ironically for a player who set up so many teammates’ goals, Gretzky’s final goal was unassisted. MacLean, whose forecheck pressure forced Linden’s turnover that led to the goal, wishes the puck had deflected off him on the way to Gretzky, which would’ve gotten him an assist.

“Are you sure it didn’t hit my blade or anything like that?” MacLean, now an Islanders assistant said, laughing. “Trust me, in the 80s, it hit me. You’d just tell the scoring guy, ‘Yeah, that hit my stick on the way out.’”

To Graves, though, just being on the ice for the goal was an honor.

“You think about that when you look at those old videos, the old game footage and you share that with your family and friends,” Graves said. “It's special. For me, the game is about the people, the gift of your teammates and your families, the people you get to meet along the way, and those capsules in life, those moments, memories, and you don't have to be a National Hockey League player to have those.

“You could have been in the stands that night and you were there, so you own it. You were part of it, even if it's a very small part. For that, you have to be thankful.”

Flaherty is thankful for his part in that history. And though he’d prefer not to see Ovechkin score another milestone goal against the Jets -- he scored No. 600 on March 12, 2018, and Nos. 801 and 802 to pass Howe for second in NHL history on Dec. 23, 2022, against Winnipeg -- he’s enjoying watching Ovechkin chase Gretzky.

“I think it’s awesome,” Flaherty said. “You have these records people really didn’t think anybody would come close to, and now you’ve got a guy that’s [seven] goals away from breaking it.

“Knock on wood that he does. It’s great for the game.”

As for Gretzky’s 1,072 professional goals, Ovechkin has more work to do to reach that total. Including 55 regular-season goals and two in the playoffs with Moscow Dynamo during five seasons in the Russian Super League/Kontinental Hockey League (2000-2005, 2012-13), and 888 regular-season and 72 playoff goals during his 20 NHL seasons with the Capitals, the 39-year-old has 1,017 professional goals.

If Ovechkin chooses to pursue it, however, Gretzky might root for him to break that record too.

"For me, that's the incredible part and the humbling part of our game,” Graves said. “Whenever I've seen Wayne talk about his records and specifically his 894, he is as supportive and as big of a fan as anyone. … That's genuine from 'Gretz.' I'll tell you, what [Ovechkin’s] doing, it's just incredible and when you see great players like that, it's fun to watch as a fan.

“Everyone in the hockey world has their eyes on it, and the best part is I think the biggest cheerleader is No. 99, which speaks to his character and his humility -- just why he is ‘The Great One.’”

NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen contributed to this report