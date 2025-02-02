Ovechkin scores No. 877 for Capitals in OT loss to Jets

Ovechkin, who is 18 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record (894), tied the score 4-4 at 12:21 of the third period, scoring on a slap shot from just inside the blue line that went in off Connor Hellebuyck’s glove. It was Ovechkin’s 24th goal of the season.

Josh Morrissey, who will represent the Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, scored his second goal of the game at 1:57 of overtime for the win. Morrissey converted in front off a pass from Mark Scheifele.

Cole Perfetti and Dylan Samberg each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (37-14-3) who have won six straight and lead the NHL in points.

Scheifele, Vladimir Namestnikov and Neal Pionk each had two assists, ad Hellebuyck, who will represent the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off, made 25 saves.

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (34-11-7) who have a 13-game home point streak (9-0-4) and are second in the NHL in points. Matt Roy had three assists, and Logan Thompson made 25 saves.

Perfetti gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 9:13 of the first period. Thompson made the save on Namestnikov’s shot from the left circle on the rush, but Perfetti knocked in the rebound.

Samberg made it 2-0 at 12:41, taking a pass from Perfetti and scoring on a wrist shot from the point that deflected off Washington forward Pierre-Luc Dubois and past Thompson.

Dubois pulled the Capitals within 2-1 at 1:12 of the second period, sliding the rebound home after Hellebuyck made the save on John Carlson’s shot from the slot.

Alex Iafallo increased the Jets lead to 3-1 at 4:03 when he deflected Pionk’s point shot past Thompson.

Taylor Raddysh cut the deficit to 3-2 at 4:54, scoring from a sharp angle below the left circle.

Morrissey made it 4-2 at 1:10 of the third period, scoring on a wrist shot from the high slot off a pass from Scheifele behind the goal line.

Wilson pulled the Capitals within 4-3 at 7:26, scoring on the rebound after Hellebuyck made a pad save against Dylan Strome in front.