Ovechkin goal chase fun to watch, Backstrom says

ARLINGTON, Va. – In a perfect world, Nicklas Backstrom still would be riding shotgun alongside Alex Ovechkin, setting up his longtime Washington Capitals linemate’s next goal during his inexorable march toward breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record.

Lingering issues with Backstrom’s left hip, on which he had resurfacing surgery in 2022, have prevented him from playing since Oct. 29, 2023. That’s turned Backstrom into a spectator, mostly quietly rooting Ovechkin on as he closes in on history, needing seven goals to surpass Gretzky’s total of 894 heading into the Capitals’ home game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT).

“It’s pretty incredible if you look at it,” Backstrom said during a media availability Friday. “I think we all thought maybe it was going to be a little setback when he got hurt there midseason (a fractured left fibula that caused Ovechkin to miss 16 games), but it’s so impressive. He’s always been a great goal-scorer, and for him to be able to be seven goals away from becoming the greatest of all-time, I’m happy for him. It’s really fun to watch.”

The Capitals’ all-time leader with 762 assists, Backstrom has had as big a hand in Ovechkin getting this far as anyone. As Ovechkin’s center for much of their 17 seasons as teammates, Backstrom assisted on 279 of his 888 goals (31.4 percent).

So it’s understandable that Backstrom feels he’s missing out not being able to help Ovechkin get over the finish line in his chase of Gretzky.

“A hundred percent,” Backstrom said. “I would love to be part of it.”

Ovechkin and Backstrom have been linked since the moment the Capitals had Ovechkin go to the podium in Vancouver to announce they had selected Backstrom with the No. 4 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft. Together they helped Washington grow into a perennial powerhouse that qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 15 of their 17 seasons together, won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top regular-season team in the NHL three times (2010, 2016, 2017) and finally broke through to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in 2018.

“It was a pretty special moment when we won together there, and we realized that,” Backstrom said of the Capitals’ championship-clinching win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. “Back then, to people outside, it looked like a happy moment. It was more like a relief, I think, for both of us and just being like, ‘Finally, we got it done.'”

There was undeniable chemistry between Backstrom and Ovechkin from the moment then-Capitals coach Bruce Boudreau put them on the same line during Backstrom’s rookie season of 2007-08.

Backstrom views himself as more of a passenger on the ride than an invaluable contributor to Ovechkin’s drive toward the goal record, though.

“Obviously, this is all him,” he said. “I’m not going to take any credit for that.”