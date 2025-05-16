Benn fined maximum for actions in Stars game

NEW YORK -- Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for roughing Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele late during Game 5 of the teams’ Second Round series in Winnipeg on Thursday, May 15, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 13:28 of the third period. Benn was assessed a minor penalty for roughing as well as a 10-minute misconduct.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.