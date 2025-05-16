NHL announces start time for potential Game 7 between Stars, Jets

Broadcast on ESPN in U.S., Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports in Canada; winner to face Oilers in West Final

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the following update to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule:

Monday, May 19

  • The start time for the potential Game 7 of the Second Round series between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, May 17, in Winnipeg. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN.

The complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be accessed here.

