Maple Leafs, Panthers to play Game 7 for trip to Eastern Conference Final

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers will play Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

The Maple Leafs, who trailed 3-2 in the best-of-7 series, pushed it to the limit with a 2-0 win at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Friday.

The winner will advance to the Eastern Conference Final and play the Carolina Hurricanes, who defeated the Washington Capitals in five games.

The Maple Leafs are 12-15 in Game 7 in their history, including 7-3 at home, and have lost six in a row, all in the first round. Their last Game 7 win was against the Ottawa Senators in the Conference Quarterfinals in 2004.

Forwards Max Domi (three goals, one assist) and William Nylander (two goals, two assists each) each has four points in Game 7s, while Auston Matthews has three assists. Domi is 2-3 in Game 7. Nylander, Matthews, forward Mitch Marner and defenseman Morgan Rielly are each 0-5, and forward John Tavares is 0-4. Forward Max Pacioretty is 3-1 and has scored three goals in Game 7s.

Goalies Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll have not played in a Game 7. Matt Murray is 2-0 with a 1.24 goals-against average and .935 save percentage in twp Game 7s, each with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Coach Craig Berube is 2-1 in Game 7s, including winning in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final with the St. Louis Blues against the Boston Bruins.

The Panthers are 3-1 in Game 7s, including 2-0 on the road. They defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in Game 7 at home last season to win the Stanley Cup.

Forward Brad Marchand has seven points (three goals, four assists) and has played in 12 Game 7s (7-5), all with the Bruins. Forward Carter Verhaeghe has four points (two goals, two assists) and is 2-0, and forward Matthew Tkachuk has three points (one goal, two assists) and is 3-0. Forwards Sam Reinhart (two goals) and Evan Rodrigues (one goal) are the only other players on the Panthers roster with a goal in Game 7.

Sergei Bobrovsky is 2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and .933 save percentage. He has four goals on 60 shots in Game 7s, including making 23 saves in the Cup-clinching victory last season.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice has not lost a Game 7. He is 5-0.