Maple Leafs shut out Panthers in Game 6, avoid elimination

Game 7 will be at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Auston Matthews and Max Pacioretty scored in the third period for the Maple Leafs, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division.

Toronto had allowed 13 goals in the previous three games of the series (all losses).

Sergei Bobrovsky made 15 saves for the Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic.

Matthews scored his first goal of the series to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 6:20 of the third. He took a short pass from Mitch Marner at the blue line and skated to the top of the left circle before shooting five-hole on Bobrovsky.

The play started after Aaron Ekblad couldn't corral a pass from Gustav Forsling while trying to exit the defensive zone.

Pacioretty made it 2-0 at 14:17. Bobby McMann got to a loose puck in the neutral zone, skated in on a rush and sent a centering pass to Pacioretty, who chipped it under the blocker arm of Bobrovsky.