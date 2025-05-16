Svechnikov breakout coming at right time for Hurricanes

WASHINGTON -- For a long time, Andrei Svechnikov has been the Carolina Hurricanes would-be and should-be gamebreaker.

"We say it all the time," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said of the 25-year-old. "All year we've been kind of waiting for that Andrei. And still, we got through the regular season, but it was like, you know, you watch him every night."

If you watched him during the regular season you saw Svechnikov score 20 goals in 72 games, pedestrian for a player with his skillset as a rangy 6-foot-3, 199-pound power forward who has reached the 30-goal plateau once in his seven NHL seasons.

But if you are watching now in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you might be seeing Svechnikov finally beginning to reach his potential and become the player Carolina long thought it had.

He leads the Hurricanes and is second among all playoff scorers with eight goals, one fewer than Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen, his former teammate for a flash this season.

Svechnikov scored five goals in the first round against the New Jersey Devils, including a hat trick in Game 4, and three more in the second round against the Washington Capitals, including the game-winning goals in Games 3 and 5.

Svechnikov's goal at 18:01 of the third period in Game 5 against Washington at Capital One Arena on Thursday was the difference in what became a 3-1 series-clinching win, advancing Carolina into the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in three seasons.

Svechnikov got the puck back from defenseman Sean Walker and from the bottom of the right face-off circle whipped a shot into the net to give Carolina a 2-1 lead.

"I knew it's a rush opportunity for us and I knew 'Walksy' was up top," Svechnikov said. "I tried to pass it to him and he kind of give it to me back. No, I probably didn't expect (to get it back), but it was right on my stick and at that point I only had a shot."

Seth Jarvis scored an empty-net goal at 19:33 for the 3-1 final.