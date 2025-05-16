Stars seek to advance with more home success in Game 6

WINNIPEG -- Tyler Seguin wants to be part of the scoring as much as anyone, the Dallas Stars forward usually a strong contributor during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"Yeah, I mean, you want to produce," said Seguin, who has four points (two goals, two assists) in 12 postseason games, but none against the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference Second Round. "Having some chances and sometimes they don't go in, sometimes they go in. Looking for that first one (in this series)."

He's not the only one, but the Stars have definitely found more scoring at home than on the road. They'll look to tap that home-ice production in their second chance to eliminate the Jets in Game 6 at American Airlines Center on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The Stars lead the best-of-7 series 3-2.

Dallas has 23 goals in six home games, compared to nine in six road games. They are 5-1 at home and 2-4 on the road, and have been shut out 4-0 in each of the past two games at Canada Life Center, including Game 5 on Thursday.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer talked prior to Game 5 on how it was only a matter of time before they started getting depth scoring which they had in Games 3 and 4 at home (5-2 and 3-1 wins, respectively). But he also said teams "have to be comfortable not scoring" in the playoffs.

"Everyone makes a big deal about scoring," DeBoer said. "Vegas gets eliminated (Wednesday) by Edmonton in a 0-0 game, you know? It's 1-0 in overtime and you've got two of the greatest offensive players in the world on the ice (Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl). If you throw (Golden Knights forward) Jack Eichel in, maybe three of the top five or six. So, you have to be comfortable and it's OK that you're not scoring, that you're still finding ways to win."

Stars forward Matt Duchene has not scored a goal in the playoffs but has five asissts in 12 games.

"Obviously, you want to help your team win," he said. "I'm doing a lot of good things out there. You make five or six plays for Grade-As and it doesn't go, what can you do? Just keep going. It'll go at some point."

Duchene's work paid off at a critical time last season. He scored the series-winning goal against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche, in Game 6 of the second round.

"I've had a million hot streaks and a million slumps in my career. I've played a long time," he said. "It's all about putting your best game out on the ice and I thought our line had a lot of good looks tonight and easily could have been the difference. It'll go here one of these days. Hopefully the dam breaks and away we go."