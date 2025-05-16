Hellebuyck must overcome road woes to help Jets extend series against Stars

WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck snared the puck with his glove, and the Winnipeg Jets played the “Theme from Superman.” The trumpets blared as the crowd roared. The goalie might as well have worn a cape and sported an “S” on his chest.

But you know where this is going, don’t you?

Though Hellebuyck looked like Superman again at home Thursday, shutting out the Dallas Stars 4-0 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round, his kryptonite awaits in the glowing green arena in Dallas.

For the Jets to avoid elimination and bring the best-of-7 series back to Winnipeg for Game 7 on Monday, Hellebuyck must overcome his greatest weakness in Game 6 at American Airlines Center on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The road.

Hellebuyck is 0-5 with a 5.84 goals-against average and .793 save percentage away from home during the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season.

Go back further, and he’s 0-9 with a 5.50 GAA and .831 save percentage in his past nine road playoff games. He’s 6-15 with a 3.50 GAA, .890 save percentage and one shutout in his past 21.

“It’s unfortunate that we got into this position,” Hellebuyck said, referring to the series deficit, not his road record. “But you know what? I believe in this group, I believe in myself, and I believe in all of our fans, so we’re going to continue to compete and leave it all out there.”

Making Hellebuyck out to be Superman is, well, comical. He’s a superstar, not a superhero. He’s human.

But Hellebuyck has set the bar so high for himself that it’s in the clouds. Last season, he won the Vezina Trophy, voted as the NHL’s best goalie, for the second time. This season, he was so good he’s a finalist for the Vezina and the Hart Trophy, voted as the NHL’s most valuable player.

He won 47 regular-season games, nine more than anyone else. He had eight shutouts, two more than anyone else. Among goalies who played at least 35 games, he led the League in goals-against average (2.00) and save percentage (.925). Of course, he was good on the road: 20-9-0, 2.43 GAA, .911 save percentage, two shutouts.

Everybody expects him to make saves like he did 39 seconds into the second period of Game 5. The puck came to Stars defenseman Thomas Harley all alone in front. Hellebuyck moved to his right anticipating a deflection, but Harley switched from his forehand to his backhand. In a split second, Hellebuyck adjusted and flashed the leather to keep the game scoreless.

Three times in a 3-1 loss in Game 4 in Dallas, the Stars beat Hellebuyck glove side. Not this time. Cue the Superman music.

“I thought he was going to tip it, so I had kind of a bit of a blocker reaction, and then he pulled it back,” Hellebuyck said. “He might have fanned on it a little bit, but he tried to go glove side. I wouldn’t do that.”