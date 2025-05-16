Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 16

Flavor Flav needed to go back to the concession stand thanks to a hit along the boards. The rapper was mic’d up during Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers. Rocking a Golden Knights jersey and his infamous chain, Flav had some hilarious one-liners as he sat along the glass. “Hey y’all knocked down my pretzels,” the rapper yelled at the players after a hit in front of him. Flav also met a fan who was dressed as the pope. “You the dopest pope I know,” Flav told the fan.

