Panthers can't find path to net in Game 6 loss to Maple Leafs

SUNRISE, Fla. – Seventeen different Florida Panthers had scored goals in their first 10 games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, from Aleksander Barkov all the way to Carter Verhaeghe, forwards and defensemen, stars and fourth liners.

But in Game 6, as they tried to close out the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Eastern Conference Second Round, as they tried to reach their third straight Eastern Conference Final, none of those 17 – and none of the rest of the Panthers, either – could manage a goal.

On the brink of the third round, in a close-out game at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers were able to do no such thing, setting up a winner-take-all, win-or-go-home Game 7 against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, TNT, truTV, MAX).

Summing it up was Barkov, the Panthers captain: “They played really well. They defended well. We couldn’t score.”

Suddenly, after they had looked like world-beaters in Game 5 on Wednesday, the Panthers were out of sorts, disjointed, unable to find the magic they had so recently had. The Panthers had 31 of their shots blocked by the Maple Leafs, who were suddenly in all the lanes, their bodies creating havoc with the momentum the Panthers had created.

“Back to the drawing board, I guess,” Matthew Tkachuk said.

Perhaps there is something to coach Paul Maurice’s constant scoffing at momentum, after all.

The Maple Leafs allowed six goals to the Panthers in Game 5, a stifling 6-1 win on Toronto’s home ice, though it was also one that Maurice called “the second-tightest game of the series.” Two nights later, with the same goalie (Joseph Woll) and the same lineup (save two), they shut the Panthers out.

“We didn’t get the puck there early enough, I don’t think,” Maurice said. “We launched it a bunch of times, in the 80s, but I thought we were just late with the puck.”

The Maple Leafs outshot the Panthers 7-2 in the first period, but Florida stormed back in the second, camping out in the offensive zone, outshooting the Maple Leafs 12-6, but having little to show for it.

Still, it was 0-0 at that point, with no goals scored heading into the third.

Then Auston Matthews scored at 6:20 of the third. Then Max Pacioretty did the same, at 14:17.

The Panthers couldn’t match them, couldn’t get through, couldn’t solve a goalie who had allowed five goals on 25 shots in Game 5 before being pulled.

Mostly, though, they didn’t even test him.

“That’s one of their strengths, they block the shots really well,” Barkov said. “So we have to find a way to get around them and put more pucks to the net.”