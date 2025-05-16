Maple Leafs at Panthers, Eastern Conference 2nd Round Game 6 preview

Toronto looks to stay alive, Florida eyes 3rd straight trip to conference final

TOR FLA Game 6 preview 51625

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Senior Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- This is it for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 Eastern Conference Second Round -- and getting to overtime in Game 3 -- the Maple Leafs have dropped three straight games to the Florida Panthers and now find themselves on the brink of elimination.

They will need to beat the Panthers in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC) or find themselves heading home early for the offseason.

“I’m not thinking of the past,” Toronto forward Mitch Marner said. “This is a totally new team, a totally new moment. We’re excited for the moment. It’s not going to be an easy game, we’ve got to make sure we bring our best.”

It was particularly notable that in Game 5, with the series tied, the Maple Leafs came out flat, with little jump and less pushback, and fell to the Panthers, 6-1, coming 66 seconds from being shut out by goalie Sergei Bobrovsky in consecutive games.

“For the most part, you flush [Game 5],” Toronto forward John Tavares said. “But obviously we have to play a lot better than we did to earn the result that we want today.”

Said Panthers forward Brad Marchand, “It has no impact on the game tonight. If anything, it’s going to make them hungrier to have a bounce-back game and prove a lot of people wrong, which is a very dangerous combination. We have to play our best game tonight. No question about that.”

For the Panthers, the recipe is largely the same as it has been the past three games, especially starting in the second half of Game 3. The Panthers have tightened up defensively, found their ability to forecheck and play with physicality, and gotten near-perfect play from Bobrovsky.

On the line is a third straight trip to the Eastern Conference Final, where the Panthers would face the Carolina Hurricanes, who advanced on Thursday by defeating the Washington Capitals in Game 5 of their series.

“You don’t focus on anything else, other than the next play, the next shift,” Marchand said. “I think the biggest thing with this group is everyone trusts in each other to do their job and we have that trust in ourselves to do our job.”

They just have to do it again, as the Maple Leafs throw everything they can at them.

“I think this is what you work for all year long,” Tavares said. “So to get to this point in the season and wanting to continue on and keep pushing toward the ultimate goal. So I think it’s just a reminder of the work that gets put in, the things you build as a group throughout the season.

“And when you face adversity or challenges like this, this is what it’s all about and having the chance to go out there and compete and find your way.”

The Panthers are 5-1 (.833) all-time when leading 3-2 in a best-of-7 series. When the Maple Leafs trail 3-2 in a series, their all-time record is 6-18 (.250).

Here is a breakdown of Game 6:

Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews highlighted the need for the Maple Leafs to win puck battles, something he believed they did not do enough of in Game 5. “Those are so important,” he said. “They’re a big, heavy team, obviously, and they’re strong down low. So just being stronger in those puck battles, winning those 50-50s to be able to break out and get the puck out of our own zone and into the neutral zone and the offensive zone.” The Maple Leafs also need the goalie performance they got in Game 4, when Joseph Woll made 35 saves on 37 shots, rather than the one in Game 5, when he allowed five goals on 25 shots, getting pulled at 6:23 of the third.

Panthers: They know how to close out a team. They also know what it is not to be able to close out a team. In the first round, the Panthers defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 after going up 3-1. They’ll try to cut off the Maple Leafs here -- unlike in the Stanley Cup Final last season when they went up 3-0 before the Edmonton Oilers took them to Game 7, when the Panthers came away with the win and the Cup. Mostly, they need to do more of the same, after allowing just one goal to the Maple Leafs in the past two games, with their stifling hard-gap defense and the goaltending they’ve gotten from Bobrovsky.

Number to know: 143:25. Bobrovsky set a franchise playoff record of 143:25 straight shutout minutes, starting in Game 3 and ending at 18:54 of Game 5 when Nicholas Robertson scored. He beat the mark of 141:31 set by John Vanbiesbrouck in Games 3 and 4 of the 1996 Stanley Cup Final.

What to look for: The Maple Leafs have a reputation for not being able to win big games, for having all the talent in the world, but failing to advance as far as their talent would seemingly allow. Can they turn that around, pushing the Panthers to a Game 7 back at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday? The Panthers have gotten goals from an incredibly balanced group of players, with 17 goal-scorers and every forward but one with a point. Can they continue to get production up and down the lineup?

Matthews, Maple Leafs take on Tkachuk, Panthers in crucial Game 6 battle in Florida

What they are saying

“Of course you want to score, you want to do that. But just doing all the other little things, obviously getting opportunities, it’s on me to capitalize on them. But I’m just going to continue to shoot, continue to compete out there and work and do the little things to the best of my ability. And when those opportunities come, just got to keep shooting and keep believing that the next one’s going in.” -- Matthews on not scoring a goal in the second round

“The first lesson was Toronto two years ago. We had a 3-0 series lead, went home and wanted it so bad that we tried to make it happen every time we touched the puck. We were just throwing hope plays. So I think a bit of patience in the game. … You learn something, you usually don’t forget it, right? Like if you learn how to tie your shoe, two years later you don’t forget, so we thought we learned it two years ago and then forgot it for three straight games in the Final last year. So it’s nothing you get to keep. It’s something that you have to live through and maybe you recall pieces of it.” -- Panthers coach Paul Maurice on what they have learned about close-out games

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Max Pacioretty

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Dennis Hildeby, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)

Panthers projected lineup

Jesper Boqvist -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Jonah Gadjovich -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

Injured: Evan Rodrigues (undisclosed)

Status report

Stolarz faced shots on the ice in Toronto on Thursday, but the goalie did not make the trip to Florida. … The Maple Leafs returned Jarnkrok and Holmberg to the lineup; Kampf and Robertson, each a forward, will be scratched. ... The Panthers will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-1 win in Game 5 on Wednesday. ... Maurice said Rodrigues was working his way back into the lineup; the forward has been out since colliding with Ekman-Larsson in the third period of a 2-0 win in Game 4.

NHL.com independent correspondent George Richards contributed to this report

Related Content

Maple Leafs' legacy, future could hinge on Game 6 vs. Panthers

Depth scoring has Panthers on verge of East Final again

Bobrovsky comes through again for Panthers in Game 5 win against Maple Leafs

Maple Leafs searching for answers, down but not out after big loss to Panthers in Game 5

Latest News

Tocchet excited for challenge of guiding Flyers back to postseason

Stars seek to advance with more home success in Game 6

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hellebuyck must overcome road woes to help Jets extend series against Stars

Benn fined maximum for actions in Stars game

Svechnikov breakout coming at right time for Hurricanes

Capitals eliminated due to offensive struggles, lack of depth

Bruins 'deserve much more' next season, Swayman says

EDGE stats behind Andersen’s postseason success for Hurricanes

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stars ready for ‘good chance to respond at home’ following Game 5 loss

Jets like chances if they can get back home for Game 7 against Stars

Jets shut out Stars in Game 5 of West 2nd Round to avoid elimination

Hurricanes rely on poise, experience in Game 5 victory

Start times set for Stanley Cup Playoff games May 17, 18

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Capitals' memorable season ends earlier than expected