Ekholm, Pickard each could return for Oilers during Western Conference Final

EDMONTON -- Mattias Ekholm and Calvin Pickard each could return for the Edmonton Oilers at some point during the Western Conference Final, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday.

Ekholm missed the first two rounds of the postseason with an undisclosed injury. The defenseman has not played since making a brief three-shift appearance totaling 1:52 of ice time in a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on April 11.

“He’s day to day and I’m not anticipating him being ready for Game 1 or 2," Knoblauch said, "but we’re optimistic that maybe some time in the third round, he will join us.” Knoblauch said.

Pickard sustained a lower-body injury in 5-4 overtime win at the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round and missed Games 3, 4 and 5. The goalie is also day to-day and expected back at some point during the next round.

“Probably not when the series starts, but I would think probably sometime in the same timeline as Ekholm, sometime during the series,” Knoblauch said. “Certainly not Game 1, but sometime in the middle.”

Edmonton advanced to the conference final for the third time in four seasons after closing out Vegas with a 1-0 overtime win on a goal by forward Kasperi Kapanen on Wednesday to end the second-round series in five games.

The Oilers will face either the Dallas Stars or Winnipeg Jets in the Western Final; the Stars lead that best-of-7 series 3-2 with Game 6 at American Airlines Center Dallas on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC). Edmonton took Friday off and will return to practice Saturday.

Ekholm has been skating on his own and will rejoin the Oilers at practice once he's cleared by doctors. He had 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 65 games this season.

The 34-year-old was a big part of Edmonton’s run to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 25 playoff games, averaging 21:58 of ice time per game. The Oilers lost 2-1 at the Florida Panthers in Game 7 after battling back from a 3-0 deficit in the best-of-7 series.

Ekholm has not played an entire game since a 4-3 loss to Dallas on March 26. He missed the next seven games, made his brief appearance where he was forced to leave because of his injury, and then sat out the last three games of the season.

“To expect Ekholm, when he does join us, that he’s going to be the Ekholm that he saw last year in the playoffs, I don’t think that’s going to be the case,” Knoblauch said. “Whether it takes him one, two, four or five games, whatever it is, I think he’ll be able to help us in some aspect immediately and that will be up to him, I’m not sure how he’s feeling. Obviously, he’s not going to be joining us until he’s cleared by the doctor and is able to play, and is in good condition.”