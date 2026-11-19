To mark the first quarter of the 2026-27 regular season, NHL.com is running its second installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, given annually to the top goalie in the NHL as selected NHL general managers.
Trophy Tracker: Wallstedt is Vezina pick as top goalie after start with Wild
Kochetkov, Swayman also among favorites at first quarter of season by NHL.com panel
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The Minnesota Wild had to be concerned a bit with their goaltending entering this season, considering one half of their outstanding tandem, Filip Gustavsson, was going to miss some time recovering from hip surgery in May.
That would put the burden on Jesper Wallstedt, who started 10 of the Wild's 11 games in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs after starting consecutive games only twice during the regular season.
So, could Wallstedt, who turned 24 on Nov. 14, carry the load by himself? Judging by the first quarter of the season, he's answered any questions.
Wallstedt has started 20 of Minnesota’s first 23 games and is 15-2-3 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. His play has helped the Wild (16-3-4) take an eight-point lead atop the competitive Central Division.
He's allowed two goals or fewer 14 times, and his .933 save percentage at even strength ranks second among NHL goalies who have started at least 10 games (Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators, .964).
Wallstedt’s strong play has made him NHL.com’s pick to win the Vezina Trophy as the League’s top goalie thus far. He received 60 voting points, including five first-place votes, from a panel of 15 NHL.com staff members. Pyotr Kochetkov of the Carolina Hurricanes was second with 58 points (eight first-place votes), followed by Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins with 35 points (one first-place vote) and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars with 33 points (one first-place vote).
"It's been fun to always be ready every night, be ready to go," Wallstedt said. "It’s different in the preparations you have, because now it’s just you want to make sure your body feels good every day. After games you have to get a workout in, because you might not get that many workouts in before it's time for the next one. Last year … the days off, I have to do something extra just because I haven't played in a while, whereas now it's day off, you have to take it easy because there'll be a new game soon. There’s been some adjusting to that, but I feel like I know my body now and I know what makes me successful in what I have to do to stay prepared in making sure I feel good going into games."
Wild coach John Hynes said he felt a certain level of confidence in Wallstedt before the season got underway.
"I just think I had a feeling he was going to be ready to go," Hynes said. "I think it started in the summer when he made a commitment to voluntarily, on his own, wanted to come back here and spend six weeks prior to everyone else coming back and putting the work in here and had a really strong training camp. So, he’s put himself in position to be able to use his talent, because he’s fit, he’s strong, he’s confident in his game.
“He’s put the work in, and that’s what you want when you have a talented player that does all those things to surround the talent. It sets you up to be able to play well."
Wallstedt's teammates certainly appreciate what they've been able to see on a nightly basis.
"I think the way he’s playing is top notch," defenseman Brock Faber said. "Best in the League, in my opinion. He’s just so, so, so good at what he does, and so confident in what he does."
Wallstedt could see a dip in playing time once Gustavsson returns, perhaps as soon as next week. But he's felt his energy level remain high and believes more ice time will only keep him at an elite level.
"I think for a goalie, when you’re in it all the time, it’s easier to kind of just keep it going and being ready all the time," Wallstedt said. "... That’s why, for me at least, it's harder to not play as much. And then even though when you get in, it's like, ‘Oh,’ but you're still a little out of it because you haven't played with all the reads. When you're just go-go-go, you’re kind of in it. For me, it's easier to stay in it."
Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis): Jesper Wallstedt, Wild, 60 points (five first-place votes); Pyotr Kochetkov, Hurricanes, 58 (eight first-place votes); Jeremy Swayman, Bruins, 35 (one first-place vote); Jake Oettinger, Stars, 33 (one first-place vote); Jacob Fowler, Montreal Canadiens, 15; Linus Ullmark, Senators, 11; Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators, 6; Logan Thompson, Washington Capitals, 4; Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders, 2; Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning, 1.
NHL.com independent correspondent Heather Rule contributed to this report