The Minnesota Wild had to be concerned a bit with their goaltending entering this season, considering one half of their outstanding tandem, Filip Gustavsson, was going to miss some time recovering from hip surgery in May.

That would put the burden on Jesper Wallstedt, who started 10 of the Wild's 11 games in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs after starting consecutive games only twice during the regular season.

So, could Wallstedt, who turned 24 on Nov. 14, carry the load by himself? Judging by the first quarter of the season, he's answered any questions.

Wallstedt has started 20 of Minnesota’s first 23 games and is 15-2-3 with a 1.99 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. His play has helped the Wild (16-3-4) take an eight-point lead atop the competitive Central Division.

He's allowed two goals or fewer 14 times, and his .933 save percentage at even strength ranks second among NHL goalies who have started at least 10 games (Linus Ullmark, Ottawa Senators, .964).

Wallstedt’s strong play has made him NHL.com’s pick to win the Vezina Trophy as the League’s top goalie thus far. He received 60 voting points, including five first-place votes, from a panel of 15 NHL.com staff members. Pyotr Kochetkov of the Carolina Hurricanes was second with 58 points (eight first-place votes), followed by Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins with 35 points (one first-place vote) and Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars with 33 points (one first-place vote).

"It's been fun to always be ready every night, be ready to go," Wallstedt said. "It’s different in the preparations you have, because now it’s just you want to make sure your body feels good every day. After games you have to get a workout in, because you might not get that many workouts in before it's time for the next one. Last year … the days off, I have to do something extra just because I haven't played in a while, whereas now it's day off, you have to take it easy because there'll be a new game soon. There’s been some adjusting to that, but I feel like I know my body now and I know what makes me successful in what I have to do to stay prepared in making sure I feel good going into games."