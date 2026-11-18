Bowness has missed the past three games because of a health issue, which general manager Don Waddell announced before a 4-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 14.

But the 71-year-old met with the players and staff prior to skating at the Blackhawks’ practice facility. Bowness watched the hour-long practice from the stands.

He is expected to meet with the media following the morning skate Thursday.

Granato has coached the Blue Jackets the past three games (0-3-0), including a 5-1 loss at the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Columbus (7-12-0) has been outscored 12-5 during Bowness’ absence.

“I don’t feel like I’m the bench boss in this case. It’s a pretty collaborative, collective effort, and Bowness is here,” Granato said. “I looked forward to being part of Columbus because of ‘Bones,’ and this has been a great opportunity for that. Obviously, we need to move our team further, and we’re all on board in that regard.”

Bowness was hired by the Blue Jackets after Dean Evason was fired Jan. 12. They went 19-4-4 in their first 27 games following the change but went 2-8-1 in their final 11 regular-season games. Columbus missed qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs by seven points.

The loss Tuesday was the start of a four-game road trip for the Blue Jackets, who have dropped five straight in regulation. After facing Chicago on Thursday, they’ll visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 23.

Bowness missed 17 games during the 2023-24 season as Winnipeg Jets coach, 13 after his wife, Judy, had a seizure. He then missed another four later that season following a minor medical procedure.

“It’s great to see him,” Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson said. “Obviously we have a lot of respect for him and just to see him again, it’s just nice as a person, hockey side away. But then as a coach, definitely a good speech (from him) today. We’re lucky to have him.”