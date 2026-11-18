Even if that does happen, the fact that Tyler is doing it in the NHL is all that matters considering everything he has gone through to get here, a path that had him emotional and nearly in tears as he discussed it prior to making his NHL debut.

He had an MCL injury, COVID, pneumonia and finally another knee injury that resulted in season-ending surgery in 2020-21, when he was playing with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

He separated his shoulder in his first game with Ottawa of the Ontario Hockey League in 2021-22 and missed nearly a month of action.

The following season, when playing for the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, Tyler sustained a right shoulder injury that required surgery.

He hurt his groin before going to his first training camp with the Senators in 2023 and missed two months. Later that season, while playing with Belleville in the American Hockey League, he injured his left shoulder in a fight and had to have another surgery.

He had a knee operation to clean out debris following the 2024-25 season and last season he missed time because of a shoulder separation.

"It's just unbelievable the stuff that has happened to him," Brian Boucher said. "It's been non-stop. He's only played 132 games in the American league and he's in his fourth year. Two full seasons would be 144 games. He hasn't even done that."

But he has one in the NHL now, and a game-winning goal to show for it.

Mom, dad and sister were in the crowd for it, celebrating together during the game and with Tyler when it was over.

Brian, in fact, went down to the Senators dressing room after the game to take a picture with Tyler and forward Claude Giroux. Brian played with Giroux in Philadelphia. Now he has Tyler as a teammate in Ottawa.

He will again Thursday against his father's and Giroux's former team.

Brian will be there in a working capacity for the Flyers, but sticking his chest out as the proud hockey dad he is, quietly rooting for Ottawa's No. 54 to score again.

"He texted me today and he said he hardly slept a wink last night," Brian said. "I told him me too, I couldn't sleep at all. He just said he couldn't stop thinking about it. So, he's excited. I know deep down inside it feels good for him. So proud of him."