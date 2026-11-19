Hutson had the secondary assist on Jake Evans’ game-winning goal, which came on a wrist shot from the high slot that deflected in off the glove of Hellebuyck at 6:17 of the third period.

Hellebuyck entered the night 7-0-0 with the Devils since being acquired in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23.

Alex Newhook and Nick Suzuki each scored, and Jacob Fowler made 28 saves for the Canadiens (13-5-4), who had lost two straight games.

Timo Meier had a goal and an assist, and Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Devils (15-7-0), who had won two straight and seven of their past eight games.

Luke Evangelista put the Devils up 1-0 at 10:20 of the first period. Meier passed it back against the grain from behind below the goal line to Evangelista, who chipped it past Fowler stick side from the left post.

Montreal answered just 40 seconds later when Newhook tied the game 1-1 on a backhand over the arm of Hellebuyck while skating left-to-right through the slot at 11:00.

Meier gave New Jersey a 2-1 lead at 14:43. He was in the penalty box for tripping and upon exiting, skated into a pass from Jesper Bratt at the Montreal blue line before scoring on a breakaway. Bratt's assist on the play extended his point streak (two goals, nine assists) to nine games.

Suzuki scored a power-play goal to tie it 2-2 at 19:18. After winning an offensive zone face-off against Nico Hischier, Suzuki skated to the slot and deflected a point shot by Hutson under the left pad of Hellebuyck.

It was Montreal's first power-play goal in five games (1-for-15). The Canadiens went 1-for-4 on the man-advantage against the Devils, while the Montreal penalty kill was perfect in keeping New Jersey scoreless at 0-for-3 on the power play.

Fowler denied an uncontested wrist shot from the left hashmarks by Jesper Boqvist at 7:47 of the second to keep the game 2-2, one of his eight saves in the period.

Hellebuyck had two big saves early in the third period. He made a left-pad save against Oliver Kapanen off a 2-on-1 at 2:54 before denying Arber Xhekaj's wrist shot from the left face-off circle at 3:04.