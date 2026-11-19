Nobody was more excited about seeing Jonathan Huberdeau back on the ice than his Calgary Flames teammates.

Mikael Backlund, Joel Hanley and Ryan Strome cheered on the veteran forward in his first game back since February during his AHL assignment with the Calgary Wranglers at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday.

Huberdeau is currently on an injury conditioning loan with the team’s AHL affiliate. He is still on the team’s IR after suffering an injury during a game on Feb. 4 and undergoing hip resurfacing surgery in March.

The Flames shared a video of Backlund and Hanley with their kids standing alongside the Saddledome glass during player warmups.

In another photo, Strome is holding up his son as Huberdeau stands next to them on the ice.