That support won't come from leveraging future assets -- draft picks or prospects -- to trade for veterans that could aid a potential playoff push, though.
Instead, Dubas said if the performances don't improve, any moves Pittsburgh makes this season would be "very future-oriented."
"I think when I came in here (on June 1, 2023), I knew that, you know, we would likely confront this," Dubas said. "I very openly would say that we were endeavoring not to have any prolonged stretches of play like we're playing now, but I also knew that, you know, the core group, you can only squeeze so much out of them and that we would be at this point.
"We have to continue to go through that to make sure that this team isn't, you know, a decade-long in the abyss."
Karlsson, who is in the final season of an eight-year, $92 million contract ($11.5 million AAV), understands he fits the mold of a veteran that could warrant a valuable return.
"I think that all the speculations are pretty given," Karlsson said. "I don't think there's anything that's coming out of the blue where anyone is really surprised about it. That was part of the reality going into the season, and especially with the way that we have started. There's nothing strange about that."
Dubas said he's tried to be as transparent as possible. During a team meeting sometime after a road trip ended with a 5-4 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Oct. 19, he outlined his view on the current state of his group.
Crosby only said the meeting was short, but to Karlsson, it was simple.
"You do well, things go one way," Karlsson said. "And if you don't? We all know the reality of that side too. That's just how it is."