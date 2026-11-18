However, for the first time, Pittsburgh faces the reality there will come a time when Crosby is simply not around.

That might not be immediately true, even with the Penguins captain in the final season of a two-year, $17.4 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value). But it will be one day, and Pittsburgh could trade valuable veterans to be prepared.

"I think it becomes more realistic when you lose some games, and that's the unfortunate part of losing," Crosby said Wednesday. "I've always said that losing itself isn't fun, but it's everything that comes with it. It's trades. It's a lot of things. And the finger gets pointed a lot of different ways.

"Unfortunately, that's the way it goes. That's the difference between winning and losing."

After defying expectations last season and finishing second in the Metropolitan Division (41-25-16) to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs following three straight misses, the Penguins (7-11-2) have stumbled out of the gate. They've lost six of eight (2-5-1) entering their game against the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ABC32, BN+, STLNHL, SN-PIT).

"You have to look at it one game at a time," Crosby said. "You can't get all those points back at once. I think it's more about our game being consistent and trusting that's going to get results, that's going to get to wins."

Crosby, with 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 20 games, is at risk of averaging less than a point per game for the first time after hitting that mark in a League-record 21 seasons, ahead of Wayne Gretzky (19). He hasn't scored a goal at home in 12 straight games, including the playoffs, since having a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers on April 5.