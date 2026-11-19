DETROIT -- David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and the Boston Bruins ended a three-game losing streak with a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday.
Pastrnak has goal, assist, Bruins defeat Red Wings to end skid at three
Swayman makes 20 saves for Boston; Detroit has lost six of seven
The game was played 100 years to the day after Detroit’s first NHL game, a 2-0 loss for the then-Cougars to the Bruins at Border Cities Arena in Windsor, Ontario, the team's first-season home with Olympia Stadium under construction in Detroit.
Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha each also had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Geekie and Mason Lohrei each had two assists for Boston (14-7-1). Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves.
Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit (8-11-3), which was coming off a 2-0 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday but has lost six of its past seven. Daniil Tarasov made 27 saves.
Raymond gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 16:58 of the first period, finishing off a 2-on-1 rush with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Andrew Copp.
JJ Peterka tied the game 1-1 at 2:49 of the second period, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and putting a shot over Tarasov’s glove from the left circle.
Zacha put the Bruins in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 11:48. Pastrnak had the puck near the left post and tried to slide a pass across the crease to Elias Lindholm. Tarasov deflected it away from the net, but it popped right to Zacha, who lifted a shot over the goalie's blocker from the low slot.
Pastrnak pushed the lead to 3-1 at 5:11 of the third period. He took a drop pass from Lohrei on a rush, cut into the slot and beat Tarasov glove side for his 10th goal of the season.
Mittelstadt finished the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:05.