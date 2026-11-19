The game was played 100 years to the day after Detroit’s first NHL game, a 2-0 loss for the then-Cougars to the Bruins at Border Cities Arena in Windsor, Ontario, the team's first-season home with Olympia Stadium under construction in Detroit.

Casey Mittelstadt and Pavel Zacha each also had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Geekie and Mason Lohrei each had two assists for Boston (14-7-1). Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves.

Lucas Raymond scored for Detroit (8-11-3), which was coming off a 2-0 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday but has lost six of its past seven. Daniil Tarasov made 27 saves.

Raymond gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 16:58 of the first period, finishing off a 2-on-1 rush with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Andrew Copp.

JJ Peterka tied the game 1-1 at 2:49 of the second period, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 rush and putting a shot over Tarasov’s glove from the left circle.

Zacha put the Bruins in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 11:48. Pastrnak had the puck near the left post and tried to slide a pass across the crease to Elias Lindholm. Tarasov deflected it away from the net, but it popped right to Zacha, who lifted a shot over the goalie's blocker from the low slot.

Pastrnak pushed the lead to 3-1 at 5:11 of the third period. He took a drop pass from Lohrei on a rush, cut into the slot and beat Tarasov glove side for his 10th goal of the season.

Mittelstadt finished the scoring with an empty-net goal at 19:05.