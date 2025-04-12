Kasper's 2nd goal lifts Red Wings past Lightning in OT

Following a Tampa Bay turnover in the neutral zone, Kasper carried the puck into the left face-off circle and won it with a wrist shot to the far post.

Kasper had tied it 3-3 at 12:59 of the third period when he scored from the right circle off a pass by Alex DeBrincat.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (37-35-7), who avoided elimination from Stanley Cup Playoff contention with the win and moved six points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference with three games remaining for each team. Alex Lyon made 18 saves.

Gage Goncalves scored twice, Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Hagel had two assists for the Lightning (45-26-8), who have lost four of five, with three of those losses coming in overtime or a shootout. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves.

By earning a point, Tampa Bay moved within two of the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the Atlantic Division and two points ahead of the third-place Florida Panthers. Toronto has played one fewer game.

The Lightning also clinched a top-three finish in the division.

Cirelli gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 1:01 of the first period when he scored on a breakaway set up by a backhand pass from Hagel.

Kane tied it 1-1 at 4:07 of the second period, scoring on a one-timer from the left hash marks after Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman knocked the puck off Kasper's stick.

Tyler Motte put Detroit up 2-1 at 16:37 after Justin Holl’s shot caromed off the boards to the back of Vasilevskiy’s pad, allowing Motte to poke the puck in.

Goncalves tied it 2-2 at 17:52. Hagel chipped the puck toward the net, and Goncalves got a piece of it before Lyon struggled to control it off his stick and it went in off the goalie’s left pad.

Goncalves then put the Lightning ahead 3-2 at 1:38 of the third. Cirelli took control of the puck in the neutral zone and sent it to Hagel, who found Goncalves open for a wrist shot from the inside edge of the right circle.