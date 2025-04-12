McDavid has 4 assists, Oilers clinch playoff berth with win against Sharks

Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique added two assists for the Oilers (46-28-5), who had lost two of their previous three games. Calvin Pickard made 23 saves.

Edmonton is in third place in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Los Angeles Kings.

Will Smith and Henry Thrun scored for the Sharks (20-48-11), who have lost eight straight games (0-6-2). Georgi Romanov made 30 saves.

Bouchard put Edmonton ahead 1-0 on the power play at 6:47 of the first period, one-timing a 91.3 mph slap shot from the high slot off a pass from McDavid in past Romanov, after it deflected off the stick of Sharks forward Alex Wennberg.

Ty Emberson made it 2-0 at 15:41, sending a cross-crease pass to the side of the net from McDavid past Romanov’s glove for his first goal of the season.

Will Smith closed the gap to 2-1 at 17:13, scoring short side on Pickard with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to extend his goal streak to four games (five goals).

Henry Thrun tied it 2-2 5:44 into the second period, sending a sharp angle shot from the left boards in off the left skate of Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse.

Corey Perry put Edmonton ahead 3-2 at 7:32 of the third period, digging at a loose puck near Romanov’s pad after the Sharks goalie stopped a wrist shot by McDavid.

Connor Brown scored into an empty net at 19:34 for the 4-2 final.

Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm left for the dressing room 6:41 into the first period, after playing 1:25 of ice time across two shifts. He sat out the previous seven games with an undisclosed injury. Forward Zach Hyman followed shortly after.

The Sharks were also short defensemen after Jack Thompson did not come out following the first intermission and Timothy Liljegren headed down the tunnel with 3:38 left in the second period.