NHL Buzz: Ekman-Larsson out for Maple Leafs against Canadiens

MacKinnon, Makar out final 2 regular-season games for Avalanche; Seguin nearing return for Stars

Oliver Ekman-Larsson TOR

© Joshua Sarner via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Oliver Ekman-Larsson will not play for the Maple Leafs when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNO, SNE, SNP).

The defenseman, who played a team-high 25:14 in a 4-3 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, did not practice Friday and is day to day with an undisclosed injury.

He did not play another shift after 1:23 of overtime when he fell awkwardly while on a breakaway.

"He'll be evaluated, you never know," coach Craig Berube said. "He's a tough guy but he won't be playing tomorrow."

The Maple Leafs will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Because of roster limitations under the NHL salary cap, the Maple Leafs will play with 17 skaters against the Canadiens, and use five defensemen.

"It's always challenging but we've played games where we've lost a defenseman early in the game and you play with five," Berube said. "It's important that our forwards do a good job of helping our defense out tomorrow night and making sure they get back quick for breakouts and make the game easy on them as much as possible, not getting extended shifts in the D-zone and tiring your defense out. That'll be a big part of the game."

Defenseman Jake McCabe and forward David Kampf will each miss his fourth straight game.

McCabe, who is out with an undisclosed injury, was not on the ice at practice on Friday while Kampf, who is out with an upper-body injury, skated on his own prior to the main session.

Berube said he expects McCabe to return prior to the end of the regular season. Toronto has four games remaining. -- Dave McCarthy

Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar are among the Avalanche regulars who won't play during their two-game road trip to end the regular season in order to rest before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

MacKinnon along with fellow forwards Jonathan Drouin and Ross Colton, and defensemen Makar and Josh Manson will not travel for games at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, ALT) and at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

"They're not going on the trip," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Friday. "We got a lot of guys dealing with stuff. The training room's full, as you can imagine, this time of the year and the schedule that we've been playing. So yeah, we'll make some informed decisions on some guys, and we're obviously not going to be able to [rest everyone]."

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche in goals (32) and assists (84) and is tied with Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning for first in the NHL with 116 points. His streak of 209 consecutive regular-season games played came to an end Thursday.

Colorado is locked into third place in the Central Division, and will play the Dallas Stars or Winnipeg Jets in the first round.

"There's so many guys dealing with little things that you can't take them all out," Bednar said. "It's just not possible. So we'll pick and choose some guys that we want to make sure are feeling the best they can feel come next weekend (start of playoffs)."

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was loaned to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment Wednesday and will play for them on Friday. Landeskog has been working toward a return since undergoing cartilage transplant surgery in his right knee May 10, 2023. He last played in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final. -- Ryan Boulding

Dallas Stars

Tyler Seguin is nearing a return to the lineup for the Dallas Stars.

The 33-year-old forward has missed the past 56 games after undergoing hip surgery on Dec. 5.

After several weeks of noncontact practices and morning skate participation, Seguin has started practices with contact this week.

"[He] is knocking on the door to come back," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said prior to a 4-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. "He's taking contact, he's taking full practices."
Seguin had 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games prior to the surgery.

Dallas is six points behind the Jets for first in the Central Division, and has clinched no worse than the No. 2 seed in the division with home-ice advantage in the first round. The Stars host the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+). -- Taylor Baird

New York Islanders

Ilya Sorokin did not play in a 9-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday.

The goalie sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of a 7-6 overtime loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday when Predators forward Michael McCarron fell on top of him while scoring.

Sorokin remained in the game and finished the period, but he was relieved by Marcus Hogberg for the third period and overtime.

"After the game I said it was upper body, but after seeing the doctor it has nothing to do with what happened during the summer with his back," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "It's a lower-body injury."

Sorokin, who had offseason back surgery, is 29-23-6 with a 2.77 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and three shutouts in 59 games (58 starts).

Roy did not say whether Sorokin would be unavailable for the rest of the regular season.

The Islanders (34-32-11) are eight points behind the Montreal Canadians for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. They have four games remaining.

Hogberg allowed eight goals on 30 shots against the Rangers. Tristan Lennox, who was recalled from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Thursday morning, made his NHL debut in relief in the third and allowed one goal on two shots before Hogberg reentered the game. -- Stefen Rosner

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

EDGE stats: Wood reaches top skating speed of tracking era

Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 11

NHL projects garner 9 Sports Emmy nominations

Playoffs Buzz: Canadiens can clinch 1st berth since '21

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 11

Flyers prospect Bump making all-around impact for Western Michigan

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Kings score 6 to cruise past Ducks, gain in Pacific race

Hill makes 24 saves, Golden Knights hold off Kraken

Saros makes 39 saves, Predators defeat Utah Hockey Club in shootout 

Lankinen makes 31 saves, Canucks top Avalanche

Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Stars to increase lead in Central

Capitals clinch No. 1 seed in Eastern Conference with shootout win against Hurricanes

Devils clinch, will play Hurricanes in 1st round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

2025 NHL Draft Diary: James Hagens

Gallagher embracing leadership role as Canadiens continue playoff push