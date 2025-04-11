NHL Buzz: Ekman-Larsson out for Maple Leafs against Canadiens

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Oliver Ekman-Larsson will not play for the Maple Leafs when they host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SNO, SNE, SNP).

The defenseman, who played a team-high 25:14 in a 4-3 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, did not practice Friday and is day to day with an undisclosed injury.

He did not play another shift after 1:23 of overtime when he fell awkwardly while on a breakaway.

"He'll be evaluated, you never know," coach Craig Berube said. "He's a tough guy but he won't be playing tomorrow."

The Maple Leafs will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Because of roster limitations under the NHL salary cap, the Maple Leafs will play with 17 skaters against the Canadiens, and use five defensemen.

"It's always challenging but we've played games where we've lost a defenseman early in the game and you play with five," Berube said. "It's important that our forwards do a good job of helping our defense out tomorrow night and making sure they get back quick for breakouts and make the game easy on them as much as possible, not getting extended shifts in the D-zone and tiring your defense out. That'll be a big part of the game."

Defenseman Jake McCabe and forward David Kampf will each miss his fourth straight game.

McCabe, who is out with an undisclosed injury, was not on the ice at practice on Friday while Kampf, who is out with an upper-body injury, skated on his own prior to the main session.

Berube said he expects McCabe to return prior to the end of the regular season. Toronto has four games remaining. -- Dave McCarthy