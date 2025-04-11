Nikishin signs with Hurricanes, 'has all the tools' to succeed in NHL

The Carolina Hurricanes might be adding a big reinforcement to their back end either before or in time for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Alexander Nikishin signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Hurricanes on Friday. The 23-year-old, who is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, has been one of the top defensemen in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League, playing for SKA St. Petersburg the past three seasons.

He was selected by the Hurricanes in the third round (No. 69) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

"He has all the tools to be a very effective all-around defenseman," Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky said Friday. "He can play a very physical game. He is a ferocious hitter. He has a good ability to manage and close gaps so he can be a really effective defender. Offensively, he sees the ice well. He can make plays. He has a strong shot. So he really has all the tools to do everything you want."

Tulsky said the hope and goal is for Nikishin to be available to the Hurricanes before the playoffs begin, possibly to play in one or both of their final regular season games -- at the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday and at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

The Hurricanes will play the New Jersey Devils in the Eastern Conference First Round, a series that will begin either April 19 or 20.

But, Tulsky said, "It is a complicated process" to get Nikishin to the Hurricanes.

First, they have to secure a United States visa to allow him entry into the country. Tulsky said they're hoping to have that "any day now."

However, the visa has to be placed into Nikishin's passport at a U.S. embassy, and since there is no U.S. embassy in Russia, he has to travel to another country to get that done so he can come to the United States.

Tulsky said they're also working on getting Nikishin a Canadian visa, which is required for him to be able to play in Canada. There is no timeframe on when that would happen, which is why Tulsky couldn't say with certainty if Nikishin will play in Montreal and/or Ottawa next week.

If that doesn't happen in time, Tulsky said Nikishin could play for Chicago of the American Hockey League next week, provided they can get his U.S. visa worked out in time.