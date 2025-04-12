Pinto scores twice, Senators grow wild card lead with win against Canadiens

Ottawa 5 points ahead of Montreal for 1st spot with 3 games to play for each

Canadiens at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Shane Pinto scored twice, and the Ottawa Senators expanded their lead for the first wild card to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the Eastern Conference with a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday.

Ridly Greig had a goal and an assist, Drake Batherson and Dylan Cozens each scored, and Linus Ullmark made 20 saves for the Senators (43-30-6), who are now five points ahead of the Canadiens.

Christian Dvorak and Nick Suzuki each scored, and Sam Montembeault made 28 saves for the Canadiens (39-31-9), who had won six straight.

Montreal could have clinched a playoff spot with a regulation win. The Canadiens hold the second wild card, six points ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Rangers.

Pinto gave the Senators a 1-0 lead 28 seconds into the first period when he finished on a centering pass from Greig at the edge of the crease.

Cozens scored on a Nikolas Matinpalo rebound crashing the net to push it to 2-0 at 4:18.

Greig made it 3-0 at 1:05 of the second period. Amadio picked up a rim from Jake Sanderson behind the net and fed Greig in front for the quick shot.

Dvorak cut it to 3-1 at 2:26 when he accepted a stretch pass from Joel Armia, skated in on a partial break and beat Ullmark glove side with a wrist shot.

Batherson tipped Thomas Chabot’s point shot to extend the lead to 4-1 at 14:14.

Suzuki cut it to 4-2 at 15:32. Juraj Slafkovsky’s centering pass eked through Matinpalo, settled right in front of Suzuki in the slot, and he scored glove side on Ullmark.

Pinto scored into an empty net for the 5-2 final at 17:44 of the third period.

