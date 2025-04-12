Flames defeat Wild to gain in Western wild-card race

Calgary moved to within three points of Minnesota and the St. Louis Blues for the wild card berths into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with one fewer game played than each.

"It only matters if we keep it going, but it’s important for our group to be in these meaningful games this time of year and to find a way to win them," Flames forward Ryan Lomberg said. "I thought tonight was probably one of our best, most complete games. And that says a lot about our group. It doesn’t mean much if we can’t do it again, but we have the confidence within each other to keep going.”

Lomberg and Yegor Sharangovich also scored for the Flames (38-27-14), who have points in five straight (3-0-2) and seven of eight (4-1-3). Dustin Wolf made 16 saves.

“We still have to battle," Wolf said. "We have to win games. It doesn’t matter how we get in, but we’re obviously going to need some help from outside sources and obviously we need to take control of our own game here the last three and find a way to get them. But this one certainly helps.”