CALGARY -- Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund each scored, and the Calgary Flames held on to win 4-2 against the Minnesota Wild at Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday.
Flames defeat Wild to gain in Western wild-card race
Kadri, Backlund each has goal for Calgary; Minnesota could have clinched playoff berth with win
Calgary moved to within three points of Minnesota and the St. Louis Blues for the wild card berths into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with one fewer game played than each.
"It only matters if we keep it going, but it’s important for our group to be in these meaningful games this time of year and to find a way to win them," Flames forward Ryan Lomberg said. "I thought tonight was probably one of our best, most complete games. And that says a lot about our group. It doesn’t mean much if we can’t do it again, but we have the confidence within each other to keep going.”
Lomberg and Yegor Sharangovich also scored for the Flames (38-27-14), who have points in five straight (3-0-2) and seven of eight (4-1-3). Dustin Wolf made 16 saves.
“We still have to battle," Wolf said. "We have to win games. It doesn’t matter how we get in, but we’re obviously going to need some help from outside sources and obviously we need to take control of our own game here the last three and find a way to get them. But this one certainly helps.”
Yakov Trenin and Gustav Nyquist scored for the Wild (43-30-7), who have lost five of seven (3-0-4). Filip Gustavsson allowed four goals on 29 shots before being replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury, who made three saves.
"I don't think we as a team performed to a level we expect in a game like this," Minnesota forward Mats Zuccarello said. "It's disappointing for sure. This time of year goes quick and you have to forget about it quick, talk tomorrow, probably show some video, and get back at it. We have to win a hockey game."
The Wild, who could have clinched a playoff berth with a win, play at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
"The thing is when you have a strong identity and you know what gives you the best chance to win, when that's clear you know what it is but there needs to be a commitment to that," Minnesota coach John Hynes said. "To me, the last two games, the commitment to playing the way that you need to win and the way that we need to play to win, wasn't at a high enough level. We need to make sure that that's there tomorrow."
Backlund put Calgary up 1-0 at 16:25 when he chipped in a rebound after Blake Coleman threw the puck on net from a sharp angle following a misplayed clearing attempt by Gustavsson.
Sharangovich pushed the lead to 2-0 at 5:31 of the second period with a tip of Martin Pospisil's shot by Gustavsson's blocker on a rush chance.
Kadri made it 3-0 at 7:23 with a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle.
Lomberg stripped Marcus Johansson of the puck at Calgary's blue line and shot low blocker by Gustavsson on the ensuing breakaway to make it 4-0 at 7:20 of the third period. Fleury relieved Gustavsson after the goal.
"Tonight we were the second-most competitive team on the ice," Hynes said. "That's not really who we are and who we've been but we've got to make sure that's going to be different tomorrow night."
Trenin scored to cut it to 4-1 at 15:39. He beat Wolf blocker side on a breakaway after forcing Adam Klapka into a turnover at the top of the Wild zone.
Nyquist scored on a shot from the slot past Wolf's blocker with 1:30 left and Fleury on the bench for the extra attacker for the 4-2 final.
"It's the same mindset," Backlund said. "We have to enjoy this now but tomorrow we come in and it's a new day. We've got to win the next game. But we definitely helped ourselves tonight with a big win and put pressure on the other two teams for tomorrow."
NOTES: Calgary could become the second team in NHL history to overcome a five-point deficit within their final four games to qualify for the playoffs. The Toronto Maple Leafs accomplished the feat in 1958-59. ... Backlund passed Sean Monahan (212) and moved into a tie with Al MacInnis (213) for the seventh-most goals in Flames history. ... Flames forward Matt Coronato had his three-game goal streak end (three goals) but extended his point streak to four games with an assist on Kadri's goal.