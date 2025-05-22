Seguin healthy, igniting Stars entering Game 2 of West Final against Oilers

DALLAS -- Tyler Seguin got control of the puck and headed up the ice, the Dallas Stars forward with his two surgically repaired hips pulling away from a pair of Edmonton Oilers defensemen to score a breakaway goal.

"It felt good to beat a guy up the ice with some speed, yeah," Seguin said with a smile. "It always feels good to score. It feels even better to win."

The goal at 15:22 of the first period tied the opener of the Western Conference Final 1-1 en route to a 6-3 victory for the Stars. Game 2 of the best-of-7 series is at American Airlines Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Seguin had three points in Game 1, including his first two goals since April 23, when he scored in a 2-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the first round. His second goal that gave Dallas a 5-3 lead Wednesday was part of five unanswered goals in the third period.

It was a great night for the 33-year old, who had surgery Dec. 5 to repair an impingement and the labrum in his left hip. He returned April 16, getting an assist in Dallas' regular-season finale, a 5-1 loss at the Nashville Predators.

"That was great, and you know what, I'm happy for Tyler," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "I mean hip surgery, missed [most of the season]. That's a ton of work in the gym off the ice and with our trainers to get to a point where he can actually pull away from somebody in that situation this time of the year. Great to see and lot of work behind the scenes put into that burst he had."

Seguin has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games this year and 79 (29 goals, 50 assists) in 147 NHL postseason games. His 23 playoff goals rank seventh in Stars history since the franchise relocated from Minnesota in 1993-94, two behind retired center Joe Nieuwendyk is sixth with 25.

Seguin's work to be ready this postseason has been evident.

"We just had three or four days in between the games and even though there were off days he was in here working," Dallas forward Colin Blackwell said. "When you go through something like that, it's definitely a journey. You're healthy and you're able to play, but he's continually working every single day to set himself up for the best-case scenario to have a game like he had (Wednesday) night.

"He's been huge for us. Even the last goal in Game 6 (against the Winnipeg Jets in the second round), him passing to Thomas (Harley, Stars defenseman who scored in overtime). Even when he was first coming back, his cerebral smarts were there, hockey-wise. Now his legs are coming, and he seems more comfortable. He's a huge factor with everything that we do."