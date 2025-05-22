Instant analysis: Stars vs. Oilers, Game 1

The Dallas Stars defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Wednesday.

It took a third-period comeback for the Stars to take the lead in the best-of-7 series after falling behind 3-1 at 7:48 of the second period, on a wrist shot from the left circle by defenseman Evan Bouchard.

They got three consecutive third-period power-play goals, starting with one by Miro Heiskanen on a shot from the left point 32 seconds into the third. Mikael Granlund then tied the score at 3:49 off a pass from Heiskanen.

The go-ahead goal came at 5:58 from Matt Duchene, who scored his first goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, beating Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, who was slow to recover after a shot from Mikko Rantanen went off the netting on the right side of the goal. Duchene managed to lift the puck over teammate Roope Hintz, who lay on the ice between him and the net, from below the left circle after his first attempt was blocked.

Teams that win Game 1 of a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Playoff series have a series record of 534-250 (.681), including 9-3 this season.

What we learned: The Stars have a tremendously dangerous power play. One season ago, they went 0-for-14 on the power play against the Oilers in the conference final, partially leading to their six-game exit. This season, Dallas already has three power-play goals in the series. The Stars came into the series with a power play hitting at 30.8 percent, good for third-best in the playoffs, and are facing an Oilers penalty kill that was at 66.7 percent, third-worst in the playoffs and worst among the four teams left. The Dallas comeback ended Edmonton’s 13-game playoff winning streak when leading after the second period.

What this means for the Stars: The third-period comeback was a major statement from the Stars, especially coming against the team that represented the Western Conference in the Stanley Cup Final last season. After the Oilers had appeared to be controlling the game in the first two periods, with otherworldly moves from Connor McDavid, who had seemed to be reaching another gear, the Stars proved not only that they’re up to the challenge, but that they can find their own extra gear after being down for most of the game.

What this means for the Oilers: After allowing 15 goals in his first three starts in the playoffs, Skinner entered Wednesday with shutouts in his past two games, both against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round. But Skinner allowed the three straight power-play goals and five total goals in the game. The Oilers need more from their goalie if they want to get back to the Stanley Cup Final.

Key moment: The Stars, down by two, headed into the third period still on the power play from a Brett Kulak hooking penalty at 18:58 of the second. With 26 seconds remaining on the power play, Heiskanen scored the first of the five-goal outpouring.

Unsung player of the game: When the losing team scores three goals, the goalie isn’t necessarily the hero of the game. But Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger made 24 saves, including a crucial early one against McDavid. The Oilers forward effectively undressed Esa Lindell, taking the puck around the Dallas defenseman before getting a shot off on Oettinger from in close at 3:43 of the first period. McDavid scores there, and who knows where the game goes?

What's next: Game 2 will be at American Airlines Center on Friday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC) before the series shifts to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4.